Judicate West Adds Mediator Rebecca Grey to its San Francisco Roster

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Rebecca Grey to its roster of neutrals. Based in the San Francisco office and available statewide, Grey mediates all types of insurance coverage and bad faith matters, as well as employment, ERISA, landlord/tenant and personal injury disputes.



“We are excited to have Rebecca join our exclusive roster of neutrals and feel she will truly be embraced by our clients in Northern California and beyond,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President with Judicate West. “Her direct and down-to-earth approach has proven invaluable in establishing a rapport that ensures the parties feel heard and is conducive to achieving the certainty and closure desired.”

Prior to becoming a full-time neutral, Grey began her 20-year legal career as an employment litigator at Lawless & Lawless before pivoting to insurance coverage and ERISA at Pillsbury & Levinson (now Pillsbury & Coleman). In 2012, she founded her own firm, The Grey Law Firm, where she continued to specialize in these areas and gained years of hands-on experience mediating all types of civil disputes. She founded her own mediation firm, Grey Resolution, in 2018. Grey currently serves as a settlement Judge Pro Tem and discovery panelist for the San Francisco Superior Court, settlement panelist for the Marin County Superior Court, day of court mediator for the Alameda Superior Court and mediation mentor for the Contra Costa Superior Court.

Grey is a member of the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association (board member from 2010-2014), Consumer Attorneys of California, Bay Area Lawyers for Individual Freedom, Alameda County Trial Lawyers Association and Contra Costa County Trial Lawyers Association. She was also a member of the California Employment Lawyers Association from 2018-2019. Grey received her J.D. from Stanford Law School (1996) and her B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz (1990).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:

Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli

Blattel Communications

415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527

traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.