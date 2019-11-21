ENT and Allergy Associates Welcomes Another First-Class Allergist to Brooklyn

Ratika Gupta, M.D. to begin Fulltime in Bay Ridge

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), the nation’s leading Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy and Audiology practice continues to expand its roster of the next generation of superior clinicians. Today, ENTA proudly announced that board certified, fellowship trained allergist/immunologist Ratika Gupta M.D. has accepted a fulltime position in Bay Ridge West, Brooklyn. Dr. Gupta will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients as of January 1, 2020.



ENTA understands that the landscape of healthcare is rapidly changing and that in order to grow and compete in this evolving environment, you need to recruit the most qualified physicians of the future (#2020ENTADOCS), to remain in sync with an ever expanding and regenerating patient base. This takes a very well thought out strategic plan and creative thinking. ENTA, with better technology and operations systems than any other practice, is well positioned for future growth and success.



Ratika Gupta, M.D., joins ENTA from an allergy and asthma practice in West Nyack, NY. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of Delaware, Newark, where she graduated with a Bachelor of the Arts. She then earned her medical degree at Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, served her residency in Internal Medicine at - Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Dr. Gupta than completed a Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology from Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, NY.



In Bay Ridge West, Dr. Gupta will join superb otolaryngologists Ramez Habib, M.D., F.A.C.S, Christopher Song, M.D., Clare Dean, M.D. and Audiologists Gabrielle Khavin, Au.D, CCC-A, Angie Pierre, Au.D, and Benjamin G Schultz, Au.D. Indeed, each ENTA office has at least one board-certified allergist serving alongside its ENT physicians, providing everything from allergy testing and treatment to asthma and immunology care.



“We are thrilled for Dr. Gupta to join our team, said Dr. Ramez Habib, ENT otolaryngologist and Partner in ENTA’s Bay Ridge West Office. “Her dedication to providing exceptional care and the experience that she brings to our team will be a valuable asset to our patients.”



Added Dr. Prashant Ponda, Chair of ENTA’s Allergy Division “We strengthen our overall team each time we are fortunate enough to add a clinician possessing the highest level of expertise. And that’s exactly what the deserving patients of Brooklyn will have in Dr. Gupta.”



“As we approach the start of 2020, we are standing at the precipice of a new decade in medicine, and ENTA is laser-focused on the future advancements of otolaryngology, allergy and audiology. However, the technology and science behind our core fields of practice will only surge forward and be impactful if leveraged by talented and compassionate physicians like Dr. Gupta, said Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. "Dr. Gupta comes to us having completed a robust clinical training curriculum and represents the next generation of high-quality physicians prepared to join ENTA in a new decade that will revolutionize our patient-centered approach and our delivery of superior medical care.”



About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 46 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 85,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

