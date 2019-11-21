Top decision makers to present at SMi’s 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference 2020

Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Summary of speakers announced for Pharmaceutical Microbiology 2020 in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference is set to take place on the 20th and 21st January 2020 in London.The event will provide a great opportunity to learn from pharmaceutical microbiology experts discussing endotoxin testing, best practices in cleaning & disinfection and contamination control. The conference will be co-chaired by James Drinkwater, Chairman, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Sciences Society and Olivier Chancel, Sterility and Aseptic Process Assurance Expert, Boehringer Ingelheim.This year’s event involves a wide selection of established pharmaceutical companies that have already registered, including: Microbiologics, Associates of Cape Cod International, Copan Italia SpA, Mettler-Toledo, Microgenetics, PHSS, Reading Scientific Services, Veltek Associates, Mettler-Toledo and many more.Industry case studies will disclose their experiences and strategies to Microbiology. The expert speakers include: Infarmed IP, AstraZeneca, GSK, SDA Pharma, MedImmune, MeiraGTx, Paul Ehrlich Institut and STERIS Corporation.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £100 for bookings made by 29th November. Register at www.pharma-microbiology.com/EINpr4 With that said, more additions to this year’s conference involves:New spotlight sessions:• ‘Effective risk Management of Microbial Contamination, and, Microbial Control considerations for Tablet Manufacture’ by AstraZenenca• ‘Common Myths and Urban Legends in the Pharmaceutical Industry related to Contamination Control’ by STERIS Corporation• ‘Aseptic Audit Observation, and, Microbial Robustness in Product Design’ by GSKSponsor presentations:• Veronika Wills, Manager, Technical Services, Associates of Cape Cod International discussing ‘Bacterial Endotoxins Test – Why are my CVs so high?’• Sylvanie Cassard Guilloux, Global Solution Manager, bioMérieux discussing ‘New At-line Automated Mycoplasma Testing: A Performance Evaluation of bioFire Mycoplasma’• Sonia Allibardi, Market Access Manager and Gabriele Savoldi, Business Development Manager, Copan Group discussing ‘Automation for incubation and colony counting of Environmental Monitoring samples: process optimization and data integrity’• James Cannon, Head of OEM and Markets, Mettler Toldedo discussing ‘Online Microbial Monitoring for Process Control of Pharmaceutical Waters’Finally, there will be a post-conference Interactive Workshop Day taking place on 22nd January.Workshop A: Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation on ‘How to Develop a Risk based Approach to Cleaning and Disinfection’ | 8.30 – 11.40Workshop B: Ian Symonds, Director/Pharmaceutical Consultant, SDA Pharma on ‘Designing an Environmental Monitoring Programme’ | 12.40 - 15.40Workshop C: Felix Alejandro Montero Julian, Scientific Director, bioMérieux and Stefane Schweicher, Business Development Manager Endotoxin NEC, bioMérieux on ‘Rapid Micro Methods, Endotoxin Testing and lER’ | 15.40 - 18.40The full agenda and speaker line-up are available online at www.pharma-microbiology.com/EINpr4 Proudly sponsored by:Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, COPAN, METTLER TOLEDO, Reading Scientific Services Limited and Veltek AssociatesPharmaceutical Microbiology UK20th – 21st January 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164For delegate enquiries, call Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 207 827 6184About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



