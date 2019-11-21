athenahealth Named Visionary Leader in US Healthcare Data Analytics by Frost & Sullivan

/EIN News/ -- athenahealth’s Innovative Analytics Engine, Unique Data Lake Helps Providers Close Care Gaps and Lands the Company High on the Frost Radar Growth and Innovation Indices



WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled healthcare IT services for ambulatory and enterprise customers nationwide, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar in the US Healthcare Data Analytics Market. Of the more than 150 companies offering both modular and plug-in analytics solutions in the US healthcare marketplace, athenahealth was one of only six companies selected as a Leader for scoring high on both the Growth and Innovation indices in the Frost Radar report.

According to the Frost Radar report, the US healthcare data analytics market is valued at $7.9B in 2019 and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.75% from 2019 to 2024 to reach $16.52B. Leaders on the Frost Radar “cumulatively manage or process data of 90% of the US patient population, yield positive margins with revenue between $4 billion and $5 billion from data analytics solutions, and invest as much as $1 billion every year to build progressive capabilities around data analytics.”

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, click here .

“We’re proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the US healthcare data analytics industry,” said Bob Segert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of athenahealth. “Our single-instance, cloud-based platform gives providers the ability to unlock and understand healthcare data from across the nation to identify trends and help them get ahead of financial and clinical issues, ultimately improving patient outcomes and boosting performance.”

The Frost Radar illuminates the following athenahealth strengths:

athenahealth offers a cloud-based analytics platform that is embedded into its flagship EMR, RCM, and PHM platforms.

The athenahealth analytics engine is fueled by data from more than 120,000 providers in the US to enable payers and providers to practice value-based care as per the guidelines of MACRA (Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act) and MIPS (Merit-Based Incentive Payment System).

The robust data and network visibility are used to benchmark a customer’s clinical quality and financial performance at a regional or national level.

“In an industry that is currently yielding a 14% negative margin per dollar per patient, solutions like athenahealth’s are very much in demand because they allow users to identify care gaps early and intervene with evidence that improves patient outcomes and quantifies how to control costs and increase revenues,” said Koustav Chatterjee, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “As the US healthcare data analytics market continues to grow rapidly, athenahealth, through its innovative practices, has primed itself to remain a major player in the near and long-term future.”

About the Frost Radar

The Frost Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Frost Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. Frost & Sullivan analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Frost Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with hospital and ambulatory customers to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com .

