Swords to Plowshares Wins $200,000 Neighborhood Builders Grant from Bank of America to Help End Veteran Homelessness in the San Francisco Bay Area

Bank of America's latest Neighborhood Builders awardee, Swords to Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization, receives $200,000 in flexible funding and leadership training to help scale efforts toward ending veteran homelessness in the Bay Area.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco-based veterans service organization, Swords to Plowshares, was recently awarded a Neighborhood Builders® grant from Bank of America to support its efforts to reduce veteran homelessness in the San Francisco Bay Area.

One of the nation’s largest philanthropic investments in nonprofit leadership, Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program supports nonprofits that address economic mobility and social progress issues. Awardees receive $200,000 in flexible funding, leadership development training, and access to a network of peer organizations across the U.S.

A community-based organization, Swords to Plowshares has served homeless and low-income veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1974. Incorporating a “Housing First” service model, the nonprofit operates six permanent supportive housing programs for homeless veterans and has two new housing sites under construction in San Francisco. Swords to Plowshares also provides direct services and connects homeless veterans to critical resources. This approach has helped reduce chronic homelessness among San Francisco veterans by 50% since 2013.

“With this grant from Bank of America, Swords to Plowshares will be able to expand its capacity and impact by enhancing our service model to more effectively serve and house veterans in the East Bay and San Francisco,” said Michael Blecker, Swords to Plowshares’ executive director. “Our long-term goal of ending veteran homelessness is achievable, and with the addition of these resources, we will continue to make strides in that process and ensure that no veteran is left behind.”

Now in its 45th year serving veterans, Swords to Plowshares will use the funding from Bank of America to improve its services for chronically homeless veterans with the highest needs and increase its impact as the organization works to end veteran homelessness in the Bay Area.

About Swords to Plowshares

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides counseling and case management, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at www.swords-to-plowshares.org.

Media Contact: Kevin C. Miller, Swords to Plowshares, 415-655-7255, kevin.miller@stp-sf.org

Kevin C Miller Swords to Plowshares 559-681-3879 kevin.miller@stp-sf.org



