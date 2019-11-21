President Joao Lourenço travels to Cuanza Sul

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 21 - Angolan president of Republic João Lourenço is expected Friday in the coastal Cuanza Sul province on Friday for a two-day working visit, according to the President's Civil Affairs Office.,

The statesman will chair the first meeting of the Local Governing Council, on his arrival, added the source.

It confirmed in its press release that Joao Lourenço will also assess the progress of some social projects, in addition to granting audiences to the members of civil society.

The Local Governing Council is an auxiliary and collegiate body of the President of the Republic tasked with formulating policies and monitoring the implementation of local government policies.

The Local Governing Council is created by the Presidential Legislative Decree No. 3/17 of 13 October and meets every six months, under the President of the Republic, assisted by the Vice President.

The Local Governing Council comprises ministers of state, ministers, provincial governors, secretaries of the President of the Republic and the secretary of the Cabinet Council, among other entities related to local government.

