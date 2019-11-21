IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Enters Into an Agreement With a Global Infrastructure Construction Company

/EIN News/ -- Cambridge, MA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC Pink: ITOX) announced the execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a prominent, long-established global infrastructure construction company based in Asia.



Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, “This customer has been in operation for over five decades, and has a broad portfolio of concrete construction materials. They are a trusted global partner in major infrastructure and commercial building projects. Our customer engagement process consists of several steps, the first being the execution of an NDA, which then allows us to quickly define a problem statement of interest to the client, which then leads to a definition of scope of work for the first contract. We are very pleased to be working with this forward-looking company that’s made several recent investments in innovative technologies with strategic partners. We look forward to working with their domain experts to see where our edge computing and machine learning algorithms will add the most value to their infrastructure projects.

“This represents an expansion to our current infrastructure health monitoring business and complements our aerospace, automotive and pharmaceutical intelligent manufacturing segments. Our sales and marketing efforts continue to result in expanding our key targeted markets and serving a diverse group of clients,” continued Mr. Emmons.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Us

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT, AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing and Manufacturing Operations. We provide actionable mission critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. IIOT-OXYS, Inc. edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally-Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to simply gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes. For additional information visit www.oxyscorp.com

Clifford L. Emmons

617-500-5101

contact@oxyscorp.com



