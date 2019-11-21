OSTK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of November 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Overstock.Com, Inc. – OSTK 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Overstock,com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the case go: http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=overstock-com-inc&id=2036 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=overstock-com-inc&id=2036 .

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its Retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings, could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (2) the extreme additional risks and the substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock, and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (3) the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; and (4) it was also not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (5) as a result of the foregoing it was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; (6) defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants; and (7) as a result, Overstock’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.