India IVF services market to reach $1.45 billion by 2026

Rise in infertility rates due to changes in lifestyle, surge in stress levels, and increase in incidence of fertility-related diseases drive the India IVF services market. Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, contributing for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India IVF Services Market garnered $478.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, portraying a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key investment pockets, top winning strategies, and competitive landscape.

Rise in infertility rates due to changes in lifestyle, the surge in stress levels and an increase in incidence of fertility-related diseases drive the India IVF services market. However, less awareness regarding this technology in society restrains the market growth. On the other hand, an increase in obesity, the prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, and other medical conditions would create new opportunities.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2172

Based on gender, female infertility accounted for the largest market share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the male infertility segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on cycle type, the fresh cycle (non-donor) segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market share in 2018, and will maintain its highest market contribution throughout the forecast period. However, the thawed cycle (non-donor) segment would register the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The study also analyzes the donor egg IVF cycle segment.

Based on end-user, the fertility clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, contributing for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2026. However, the clinical research institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments including hospitals and surgical centers.

Key market players analyzed in the report include Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Lab IVF Asia Pte. Ltd., Bourn Hall Clinic, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Southend Fertility and IVF Centre, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Bloom Fertility Center, Nova IVI Fertility, Cloudnine Hospitals, Manipalankur Andrology and Reproductive Medicine, and others.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2172

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.



Similar Reports:

U.S IVF Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Russia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.