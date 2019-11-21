FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD CELEBRATES FALL AT DOWNTOWN BLOCK PARTY

Youth sign the drug-free pledge in the Foundation for a Drug-Free World center in Downtown Clearwater

Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) participated in the Fall Downtown Block Party held Clearwater, FL, where hundreds of youth learned the dangers of drugs.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 16, 2019 the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter participated in the Fall Downtown Block Party along with 21 other non-profits, held on the corner of Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater, Florida. Hundreds of event goers visited the FDFW center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave during the event.The FDFW gave out free raffle tickets and educated youth and parents about the dangers of drugs. Hundreds of kids also signed the drug-free pledge.The Florida President of FDFW, Ms. Julieta Santagostino, announced and gave out the raffle prizes to the beaming winners, including several kids who won.The family-friendly event included live music, great food, face painting, bouncy house, balloon artist, games, raffle prizes and more!The event, which was sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, was free and open to the public.“It is always great to see a family friendly event where everyone is having fun and enjoying themselves without alcohol or other drugs.” Said Ms. Santagostino “Drug-Free World is very happy to participate and support events like these.”FDFW provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin. Anyone can get copies to share with their families and friends.To get free copies of the drug education materials or more information about the Truth About Drugs program visit: www.drugfreeworld.org Foundation for a Drug-Free WorldThe Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.