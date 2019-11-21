The Outreach Program, Leading Hunger-Fighter Nonprofit, Expands Nationally with New Program at Brainerd Lakes, MN

The Outreach Program Logo The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes Grand Opening 11-20-2019

The Outreach Program, Leading Hunger-Fighter Nonprofit, Announces Major National Expansion with New Community Associates Program at Brainerd Lakes, Minnesota

We are thrilled with the launch of our first Community Associate Program in the U.S. This innovative program allows clients to truly customize their experience in the food insecurity space.” — Floyd Hammer, The Outreach Program Chairman

UNION, IOWA, USA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Outreach Program , a leading international nonprofit, based in Iowa, a leader in the development of programs that address food insecurity here at home and internationally, has announced it is expanding its national footprint through new Community Associates Programs. It has just joined forces with the organization formerly known as “Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area” to open a program in Brainerd Lakes, Minnesota. A new dedicated web site has been launched and can be visited at www.OutreachProgramBLA.org Ms. Shawn Hansen, Executive Director of The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes , stated, “When our organization started in 2012, our primary focus was international meal packaging. As we grew, we started to realize that there was an extreme need for food aid right here in the U.S. That’s when our relationship formed with The Outreach Program. We have been utilizing Outreach as our outsourcer for domestic meal ingredients for several years.”Ms. Hansen added, “When given the opportunity to explore becoming a community associate with their organization, it felt like the exact move we needed to make. The Outreach Program has four promises (clean water, medical, education, and food). We have a great packing facility in Nisswa, and we can accommodate 10-60 packing volunteers at any one time. It pairs well with The Outreach vision for community associates/partners. We can take the best practices of running a meal-packing facility, and pair that with the Outreach Program’s best practices of remote/mobile packing and truly create a win-win for both organizations. We take great pride in knowing that the Outreach Program believes in what we are doing in rural Minnesota and that they want to have us within their umbrella.”Hansen further explained, “While the primary focus for The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes will be to continue to package meals at the Nisswa facility, we will also be participating in more remote packaging opportunities– going out to destinations and facilitating packing events with businesses and organizations. Partnering with The Outreach Program brings us expertise in the field, name recognition, and confidence in working with a top-notch organization that shares a mutual vision for ending hunger and enriching lives.”Mr. Floyd Hammer, Outreach’s Chairman, stated: “We are thrilled with the launch of our first Community Associate Program in the U.S. market. This innovative program affords our valued clients the opportunity to truly customize their experience in the food insecurity space. It provides packaging companies the ability to leverage Outreach’s trusted branding, logistical support, and great reputation. Our brand gives them an instant global presence they may not have had before. It gives us an even stronger presence in the local communities in which we love serving. At the core, it is what The Outreach Program is all about; connecting people and creating sustainable practices that create better futures for the world’s most vulnerable populations.”About The Outreach ProgramThe Outreach Program is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) corporation that organizes food packaging events in North America and the Caribbean. Outreach has helped to package more than 550 million meals that have been distributed across the United States and around the world. Outreach Meal Packaging Events are set up across the United States to engage businesses, religious and civic organizations, schools, and volunteers of all ages to package nutritious meals for the hungry.



