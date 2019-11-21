ScottMadden’s New Energy Industry Update Explores California’s Growing Duck Curve Belly and Operational Impacts

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, recently released its newest edition of The ScottMadden Energy Industry Update (EIU). This EIU explores the increasing interest in decarbonization and non-emitting energy alternatives and shares key insights from energy experts on how the industry is addressing ambitious carbon and clean energy goals.

Even though the nation’s power systems are incorporating newer and lower-emitting resources, industry leaders acknowledge that a variety of methods are needed to achieve their ambitious clean energy targets. In this EIU, ScottMadden offers the latest on how the industry is approaching the growing duck curve and the operational impacts that follow.

Despite California’s wide range of mitigation strategies, the duck curve easily surpasses original expectations by arriving sooner and larger than expected. “A broad set of solutions are being deployed and yet more innovation may be needed,” shares Paul Quinlan, clean tech manager at ScottMadden. “For energy industry executives, it’s important to understand what exactly is driving the duck curve in order to assess if similar conditions exist in their market—or could be coming—and the potential actions that could be taken to avoid or mitigate the duck curve if it does show up.”

In California, CAISO must manage growing daytime oversupply risks and steeper evening ramps for dispatchable generation. The grid operator is pursuing a broad array of approaches and technologies, ranging from an energy imbalance market to energy storage. In addition, pairing renewables with storage may be a key in slowing down the future duck curve impacts.

For a deeper look into key implications and how industry leaders are approaching the issue, you can hear from Paul Quinlan in this new video.

If you were not able to join our Energy Industry Update webcast, the complimentary recording and presentation is now available. Hear what our industry experts have to say about the potential loss of carbon-free generation and its implications, the iconic duck curve, and energy imbalance market developments.

