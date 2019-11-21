Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Lands at DFW Airport with a Full Bar

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday travel rush, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens in Terminal C at DFW Airport this week on Wednesday, November 20.

The new location in Terminal C across from Gate 6 features a full bar and is open daily from 5 am until the last flight departure of the day.

“We’re Dallas born and bred, so we’re excited to be able to share our authentic, Texas-style barbecue experience with our fellow Lone Star natives and with folks who are just passing through,” says Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group.

The restaurant’s full bar includes a wide selection of Texas-sourced cocktails, beers and wines. Signature cocktails include Dickey’s take on the dark and stormy cocktail coined The Delkus after famed WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus and featuring Gosling’s Black Seal Rum, grapefruit juice, brown sugar simple syrup & ginger beer. DFW travelers can also stop by and enjoy the 1941, a celebratory cocktail of the company’s founding year showcasing Hendrick’s Gin, cinnamon simple syrup, lemon juice, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram and Angostura Bitters.

“Traveling can be stressful and chaotic, especially during the holidays,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want to provide travelers a great atmosphere to kick back and enjoy our delicious, slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue.”

Morning commuters can also enjoy a signature breakfast cocktail like the Texas Breakfast, a spicy mixture of vodka, lime, simple syrup, sriracha and red bell pepper with a sprinkle of pepper on top.

In addition to the classic Dickey’s offerings, guests may also order food-to-go and purchase Dickey’s branded t-shirts and select Dickey’s At Home products.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

