PURA – Puration Announces Update To Review 2019 $4 Million Revenue Target And Plans For $8 Million In 2020

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced a scheduled management update to be published next week on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 to review the recent financial reported filed with OTC Markets for the period ended September 30, 2019. The update will include the latest on management’s $4 million 2019 revenue target and plans for reaching $8 million in 2020. PURA reported over one hundred percent (100%) revenue growth year-to-date through the period ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the previous year, 2018. PURA reported $1,895,000 in revenue for the period ending September 30, 2019 and a twelve percent (12%) net profit at $232,500. The company has recently announced major new distribution agreements with initial orders commencing in the fourth quarter of 2019 and management maintains its $4 million 2019 revenue target.



For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



