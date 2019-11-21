Michael Castine Joins ZRG, Bolstering Asset and Wealth Management Practice

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG , the fastest-growing global executive search firm, today announced the addition of Michael Castine to its Financial Services practice.



Castine brings 30 years of executive search experience to the firm. Previously, he was the co-head of Spencer Stuart’s Global Financial Services Practice and Chairman of Korn Ferry’s Global Asset and Wealth Management practice.

Before his executive search career, Castine worked in the White House as the Director, International Communications and Information for the National Security Council and as Deputy Director, Private Sector Initiatives, after graduating from Harvard.



“Michael adds tremendous value to our Financial Services team with his experience that extends across senior asset and wealth management executives, private equity, family office, board placement, and succession planning,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG Partners. “We are thrilled to add Michael to our team at this exciting time of growth and expansion for the firm.”

“I am excited to be a part of the team here at ZRG. Their highly collaborative culture and mix of industry and functional specialists complement my expertise and create the perfect platform to better serve all of our clients,” Castine said. “I have worked with many members of the ZRG team in past firms, which will allow seamless collaboration with clients.”

“I was attracted to ZRG by the proprietary data-driven tools that are truly redefining how executive search is done and I am looking forward to the opportunity of delivering better outcomes for clients because of it,” he added.



Castine will work out of ZRG’s expanding New York City offices at One Rockefeller Plaza. The new ZRG offices will open in December, as ZRG continues to expand the direct New York City team to support clients in the financial services and retail sectors.

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG ’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.



ZRG’s sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders. Leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and its ability to identify quality candidates, strong leadership effectively steers the ship of a company. It is not uncommon for businesses to falter under sub-par leadership; that’s where ZRG comes into play by helping firms identify and hire the right leaders. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive edge to provide our clients with the industry advantage.

