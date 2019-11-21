GTDC Releases Tech Distribution 2025 Study, Revealing IT Market Trends and Expectations

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision makers’ aggregate views of IT distributors – from across the spectrum of venture capitalists, established OEMs, emerging tech companies, MSPs, solution providers and end customers – are the focus of a comprehensive new study released today by The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC). The organization’s members drive $150 billion in annual revenue and include the world’s most successful IT distributors. As the GTDC’s new independently produced report, Tech Distribution 2025, reveals, distributors are becoming more interconnected and instrumental across diverse technology market segments, today ascending to an increasingly vital role enabling multi-channel success.

“When we commissioned this report, we wanted to get a complete end-to-end picture of IT distribution, from where it’s been to where we expect it to be in the years ahead,” commented Frank Vitagliano, appointed CEO of the GTDC in April. “Until now, the GTDC had not yet explored in aggregate each of the industry dimensions depending on distributors. Among other findings, we learned that the level of engagement and planning with distributors goes considerably deeper and broader than in past years.”

Tech Distribution 2025 is based on detailed surveys and interviews with more than 50 top industry executives across the various industry segments covered. Most study participants – nearly 69% – possessed over a decade of experience working with IT distributors. Those new to distribution also represented a sizable 10% of the respondents, and approximately 21% indicated between five and 10 years of distribution-related experience. Findings, as follows, are based on the study respondents’ projections for their distribution partnerships through the year 2025:

More than half (61%) of study participants anticipate greater than 10% growth through distributors

Virtual warehouse support for SaaS and cloud solutions will evolve as a primary distributor core competency and demand driver



Integration, logistics, inventory management and asset lifecycle services will remain crucial

Partner enablement, credit/financial services and recruitment will be of top overall importance

“This study confirms that many long-term distributor core services are still extremely relevant in the digital era,” Vitagliano pointed out. “Distributor value is also on the rise. Corresponding business models and portfolios continue to evolve. Multi-vendor solutions are essential, and channel companies and vendors all want to work with distributors to deliver the products, solutions and specialized services consumers and businesses of all sizes need to thrive.”

Data for Tech Distribution 2025 was collected, compiled and analyzed over the course of five months (June - October 2019) by Vation Ventures, LLC, an expert in understanding and assessing IT channel trends, developments and dependencies. To learn more about Vation, the Tech Distribution 2025 report and other GTDC industry studies, visit gtdc.org/research-reports.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Compuage Infocom Ltd., Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, TESSCO Technologies, Inc., TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

GTDC MEDIA CONTACT: Chuck Miller (813) 876-0414 cmiller@commcentric.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.