Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share payable January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019. Based on a recent closing price of $11.21 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 4.64%.



Contact:

Kevin Twardy

CFO and COO

(989) 875-5528



