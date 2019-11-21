Mavencare Launches Digital Enterprise Partner Access Portal to Address Communication Gap

Advanced home care technology company now offers partner providers access to real-time patient data

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavencare , an advanced home care technology company, today announces the launch of Mavencare Plus™, its digital partner solution aimed at increasing efficiency and facilitating better communication between Mavencare and payer partners. This first-of-its-kind HIPAA compliant portal gives care managers access to critical real-time patient information saving time, promoting better care coordination, and improving health outcomes for Mavencare home care patients.

“Right now, care managers are often burdened with administrative tasks such as managing scheduling changes instead of using their time to optimize the delivery of community-based services for their patients,” said Dr. Adam Blackman, CEO of Mavencare. “Care managers can now simply access Mavencare Plus to have real-time in-home status updates including visibility into critical events.”

Mavencare’s technology-enabled home care solution offers higher customer satisfaction, lower healthcare costs, and ultimately, better health outcomes. Its technology collects real-time, in-home data and uses predictive analytics to identify patient risk and reduce hospitalizations. The homecare company also heavily vets all caregiver applicants, matches patients with the best caregiver for their needs, utilizes an intelligent notification system, and houses all communication between caregivers, clients, healthcare partners and the Mavencare team.

“Our goal is to create better health outcomes for patients while also providing our partners with the ability to be more efficient,” said Nukul Bhasin, president & CTO of Mavencare. “We recognized that the current state of communication between the provider and payer is fragmented throughout the industry, so we set out to develop a solution as part of our partner offering for a new level of enterprise access.”

Mavencare Plus will be rolled out to enterprise partners over the coming months. Mavencare provides services in Toronto, New York City and the Greater Boston area. For more information or to learn about the benefits of partnering with Mavencare, please visit https://mavencare.com .

About Mavencare

Established in January of 2015, Mavencare is the most clinically advanced home care company that leverages technology to enable seniors to safely age at home. Mavencare's vision is to revolutionize home care and create a world where people can live out their lives in the comfort of their own homes.

Uproar PR for Mavencare

Daniel Tummeley

dtummeley@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102



