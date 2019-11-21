Keep America Beautiful Adds Sustainability, Marketing Executives to National Board of Directors

Accenture, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Nestlé Waters North America, Pernod Ricard, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company Executives Join National Nonprofit Board

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, recently elected five new senior sustainability and marketing executives to its 30-member national board of directors.



“Keep America Beautiful is pleased to add to our board so many seasoned sustainability and marketing executives who, along with their companies, are committed to our mission,” said Helen Lowman, President and CEO, Keep America Beautiful. “The wealth of talent, energy, and passion for keeping our communities across the country clean, green, and beautiful, as represented on our board, is incredibly important to us.”



New representatives on the Keep America Beautiful board of directors include: Ivonne Andreu, Category Business Unit Leader for Gum & Mints, Mars Wrigley, North America; Nicole Brockmueller, Senior Manager of Sustainability, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company; Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé Waters North America; Nedra Dickson, Managing Director, Global Supplier Diversity and Sustainability Programs, Accenture; and Amandine Robin, Senior Vice President, Communications and Sustainability, Pernod Ricard North America.



"At Nestlé Waters North America, we believe that one bottle or can that ends up in a landfill or waterway, is one too many. We’re using the power of our brands to inspire consumers to think and act differently when it comes to recycling and caring for America’s natural resources. I’m proud to join the Board of Directors for Keep America Beautiful, which has NWNA’s long-time partner in this shared effort to create a waste-free future,” said Clevenger-Lee.



Keep America Beautiful has worked with many of the new representatives’ companies on education and environmental stewardship initiatives in the past, including:



Mars Wrigley Confectionery conducted post-Halloween employee cleanup initiatives in Chicago and Newark, New Jersey, where Mars Wrigley has locations;

Nestlé Waters North America has focused on promoting recycling education and infrastructure programs;

Pernod Ricard USA joined forces with Keep America Beautiful in June 2019 to execute volunteer projects across seven U.S. cities in celebration of the company's 9th annual Responsib'ALL Day of service and in alignment with the theme of Circular Economies; and

Santa Fe Natural Tobacco has for years supported the Keep America Beautiful Cigarette Litter Prevention Program, the nation’s largest program aimed at reducing cigarette litter.

"Our work with Keep America Beautiful is a powerful demonstration of our commitments to Nurturing Terroir and Circular Making, which are core pillars of our 2030 Roadmap for Sustainability and Responsibility," said Pernod Ricard North America’s Robin. "I look forward to advancing those commitments alongside my fellow board members."



About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.



Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

