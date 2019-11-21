Identiv’s Innovative Bridge Between IT-Centric and Industrial-Grade Access Control Wins 2019 ASTORS American Security Today Homeland Security Award

Freedom Access Control Named Platinum Winner for Best Access Control and Authentication Solution

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that its IT-centric, cyber-secure Freedom Access Control system has been selected by American Security Today as platinum winner for Best Access Control and Authentication Solution in this year’s ASTORS Homeland Security Awards. The annual competition recognizes the most distinguished vendors in physical, IT, cyber, port of entry security, law enforcement, first responders, perimeter protection, communications, as well as the federal, state, county, and municipal government agencies, in acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep the United States safe.



Identiv’s Freedom Access Control system uses encryption bridges at the network edge to communicate with onsite and geo-distributed software. It is based on a software-defined architecture (SDA) that advances and leverages already powerful web-scale-based applications. SDA makes it possible to change the underlying software easily without affecting the rest of the system. SDA aligns with migration from hardware-driven to containerized software-driven architectures embraced by IT departments and IT infrastructure providers and the current trend to leverage the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), mobility, and cloud.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by American Security Today and are honored to receive a 2019 ASTORS Homeland Security Award,” said Scott Sieracki, Identiv VP Sales. “It is our privilege and duty to provide the U.S. federal government with the best, frictionless access control and authentication solution on the market today. The beauty and strength of a software-defined physical security perimeter eliminates complex control panel configurations and replaces them with technology that communicates over encrypted IP-network protocols. Freedom Access Control is highly secure, reliable, and uses advanced encryption technology to eradicate security vulnerabilities. That’s something we can’t do without when it comes to protecting our nation.”

With Freedom Access Control, centralized databases can operate independently or be connected to an IDMS (identity management system), such as Active Directory, unifying physical access control and logical security management within the IT infrastructure. Its open-platform design enables rapid and cost-efficient integration to any relevant infrastructure. The system is accessible anytime and anywhere — system managers can monitor and grant access 24/7 via any web browser. Freedom is fully Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management (FICAM), FIPS-201 standard, and HSPD-12 initiative compliant.

The winners were recognized at the 2019 AST Homeland Security Awards Luncheon during ISC East at the Javits Center in New York, New York on November 20, 2019.

Identiv’s logical and physical access control solutions (PACS) are robust, extremely reliable, feature-rich, and, while designed and developed with the most secure facilities in mind, are priced to install anywhere. Identiv helps protect museums, jails, federal facilities, airports — anywhere that needs a complete, secure, easy-to-install-and-maintain system. Government certifications, including Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM), are available for any installation. For more information on Freedom Access Control, call +1 888.809.8880, contact sales@identiv.com , or visit identiv.com/products/physical-access/freedom .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.