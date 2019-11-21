KORE Power Introduces Safety Features of its Mark 1™ Energy Storage System

The Company supports a “Safety First” design for the Mark 1™ Cells, Modules and Racks to protect workers and product

KORE Power recognizes the fundamental importance of ensuring products used in energy storage are safe for both people and property that are involved in the industry. The Mark 1 design incorporates several key design elements that enhance the safety of this product and the user’s ability to monitor the performance of the cell. Some safety features of the modules include:

Optimized Air Gaps that allow for more efficient heat dissipation and cooling

that allow for more efficient heat dissipation and cooling Integrated Fan for improved air circulation and removal of generated heat

for improved air circulation and removal of generated heat New, Certified Flame-Retardant Materials used in the construction of both the top and bottom layers of each module as an added layer of protection

used in the construction of both the top and bottom layers of each module as an added layer of protection Safety Handles built into the sides of each module for ease of installation and upkeep

built into the sides of each module for ease of installation and upkeep Insulated Busbars to reduce the risk of short circuiting

to reduce the risk of short circuiting Concealed Front Panel Covers to protect communications cables and the insulated power busbars

to protect communications cables and the insulated power busbars Module Front Display that provides the module’s State of Charge (SOC), temperature and current, which significantly simplifies monitoring

In addition to these design elements, KORE Power uses a stacked anode, cathode, and separator manufacturing technique which helps avoid the inherent weakness of battery cells containing spiral wound electrodes. This manufacturing technique incorporates a patented stacking method to compensate for and protect against thermal expansion which naturally occurs during charge and discharge cycles, thereby enabling the cell to remain stable over thousands of cycles.

“The industrial energy storage sector demands that battery solutions be as safe as possible for the people who maintain them and for property that in some way may be impacted by the operation of these technologies. Given the vast size and mission-critical nature of operations where battery technologies are deployed, this is completely understandable and we are proud to offer a solution that embodies industry-leading safety features,” said Lindsay Gorrill, CEO of KORE Power. “We understand the need for the most advanced safety features and the consequences of failing to provide them. At the very recent 2019 Energy Storage North America (ESNA) conference, a full day was devoted to safety issues, which reflects the industries’ commitment to prioritizing safety along with the operational aspects of large scale energy storage. It’s a good time to let people know how excited we are about the safety features of our Mark 1.”

