Verizon becomes Official 5G Innovation Partner to Snap Inc., the creator of Snapchat

/EIN News/ -- Partnership will unlock next generation consumer content experiences powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network

What you need to know:

Snap will develop new augmented reality (AR) features and experiences in collaboration with Verizon at Verizon’s 5G Labs.

As an industry leader in AR, Snap Inc. is well positioned to showcase the benefits of Verizon’s 5G technology through applications like its new Landmarker tech.

The partnership will include premium sponsorship placements within Snap Originals video series.

Verizon and Snap will work together on exclusive distribution and co-marketing initiatives.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Snap Inc., the creator of Snapchat, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to leverage Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband technology to support Snap’s best-in-class augmented reality, visual communications, and content experiences. As official 5G innovation partners, the companies will work together at Verizon’s 5G Labs to create new experiences for consumers, including opportunities to experience live events in new ways through Snapchat. The partnership will also include premium sponsorship placements within Snap Originals video series.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s low latency, fast speeds and high bandwidth will enable Snap’s AR innovation through cutting-edge applications. This includes Landmarker tech, which creates location-based entertainment experiences and Portal Lenses that can transport fans backstage at a concert or provide spectators unique in-stadium experiences from their seat during the game.



Consumers will also enjoy exciting activations at many of Verizon’s key marketing moments and throughout the Snapchat advertising platform. Verizon will preload the Snapchat application on select 5G phones, and provide exclusive offers through strategic programs like Verizon Up.

“5G will change the way people live, work and play and we’re partnering with leading companies like Snap Inc. to create unique experiences and new offerings,” said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Products, Verizon Consumer Group. “Our strategy is to partner with the best brands to ensure our customers have exclusive access to cutting edge technology and services. Our 5G Ultra Wideband technology should change the way mobile users forever experience places and events, evolving the way they see the world.”

“Major advances in high-bandwidth experiences are fueling the future of augmented reality,” said Jared Grusd, Chief Strategy Officer, Snap Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with Verizon to move the industry forward through the development of creative and innovative 5G experiences on Snapchat.”

This deal brings together a leader in AR technology with the nation’s most awarded network provider. Snapchat is one of the largest digital platforms in the world, reaching over 200 million people every day, including 90 percent of all 13-24 year-olds and 75 percent of all 13-34 year-olds in the U.S. Verizon is building the most powerful 5G network in America bringing business and consumers transformative experiences built on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Since April, Verizon has launched 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in 18 cities as well as 16 sporting and entertainment arenas across the country, and plans to expand to more than 30 cities by the end of this year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

