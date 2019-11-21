Enveil Awarded Air Force Contract to Address Mission-Critical Supply Chain Needs

Engagement will utilize the company’s groundbreaking ZeroReveal® solution to advance supply chain security

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enveil, a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use, announced today that it was awarded a $1 million contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to address Air Force use cases for the secure use of publicly available, open source, or other untrusted source data. Awarded by the Program Executive Office for Presidential & Executive Airlift at an AFLCMC Pitch Day event, the contract will prove the mission viability of Enveil’s ZeroReveal® solution for securing the Air Force supply chain.

Powered by homomorphic encryption, Enveil enables Trusted Compute in Untrusted Locations™ by allowing data to be securely processed while remaining in the untrusted domain. With Enveil, operators and analysts can securely derive insights, cross-match, and search disparate third-party data assets without ever revealing the contents of the search or compromising mission objectives. By ensuring nothing is exposed during processing, Enveil is able to address a number of challenges currently facing the Air Force and other U.S. Department of Defense commands.

“Enveil’s technology breakthroughs empower unmatched capabilities for mission-critical applications by enabling secure data collaboration with untrusted data sources and third-party data owners,” said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. “This AFLCMC contract provides us with an opportunity to advance Air Force missions by extending the boundary of trusted compute to secure the supply change and reduce operational risk.”

Enveil’s contract was awarded as part of the AFLCMC Pitch Day, held November 13-14 in Dayton, Ohio. The event awarded Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts on-the-spot to companies based on a streamlined evaluation of written proposals and in-person presentations. Modeled after the inaugural Air Force Pitch Day which took place in March 2019 as well as commercial investment pitch competitions, the AFLCMC Pitch Day aimed to further commercialize products and technologies for use on aircraft or weapons systems.

Enveil ZeroReveal® is the first and only certified solution for performing operations from trusted domains against untrusted data sources, ensuring the contents of the operation and its corresponding results remain encrypted throughout the processing lifecycle. Applicable across a wide-range of verticals, the company’s groundbreaking capabilities are critical for large enterprises with sensitive data assets and compliance concerns, as well as companies sharing sensitive data and collaborating with third parties. By decoupling from the storage technology layer, Enveil is able to sit above the data for a straightforward deployment that allows organizations to securely use data where it is and as it is today. This contract will validate Enveil’s ability to securely and efficiently enable data sharing, collaboration, reporting, and alerting across multiple domains.

As a commercially available COTS TRL 9 technology carrying NIAP Common Criteria and Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) certifications, Enveil ZeroReveal® is ready for deployment via existing third-party integrations for immediate mission impact. To learn more about Enveil, please visit www.enveil.com.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use. Performing actions such as search and analytics have historically required decryption, creating points of exposure. Enveil’s Never Decrypt computation capability closes this last gap in data security by protecting data while it's being used or processed. Enveil allows enterprises to securely operate on data in the Cloud, on prem, or anywhere in between. Founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni with backgrounds in mathematics, algorithmics, and machine learning, Enveil is revolutionizing data security by addressing a Data in Use vulnerability that people have been chasing for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

