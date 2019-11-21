Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West Conference Celebrates 35 Years of Medtech Innovation, Improving Medical Device Time-to-Market, and Much More

Foundational to the multi-billion-dollar medical device market, the MD&M West Conference to accelerate the continued growth of technology that is transforming the healthcare system

Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West Conference , North America's largest and most comprehensive medtech event, is returning for its 35th year to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA from February 11 - 13, 2020 for three days of immersive education to inspire the professionals and companies leading this dynamic industry. Attendees of the annual event will have the opportunity to learn from the brightest minds shaping the medical device field via an eight-track conference, Tech Talk Panels, Lightning Workshops, Lunchtime Roundtable Discussions, a Meet the Speaker Lounge, and much more.

Driven by the aging population, advancements in technology, and the consumerization of healthcare, the medical device manufacturing market is expected to exceed $600 billion by 2025 . While this sector is among the world’s fastest growing industries encompassing a wide range of technological solutions such as digitized healthcare and minimally invasive treatments, this rapid development and acceleration also comes with its own set of challenges. Manufacturers, suppliers, and engineers across the supply chain have seen a shift from the traditional healthcare model to one that’s predictive and offers patients more options for managing their own health. To keep up with these new trends and demands, connecting with peers is more important than ever in order to understand the latest processes and technologies to develop innovative solutions that address the industry’s evolving landscape.

“Over the past 35 years, the MD&M West Conference has grown to be an integral element of the medtech ecosystem, transforming how today’s leading engineers and executives from across the globe find inspiration and solve the industry’s toughest challenges,” said Matt Logan, Executive Vice President of MD&M West, Informa Markets. “It’s awe-inspiring to witness innovation at work, as speakers from pioneering companies such as Medtronic, Abbott, BD, Tandem Diabetes Care, Johnson & Johnson, and many others exchange ideas with professionals new to the industry, sparking fresh and innovative thinking that will result in life-saving technologies that impact people across the globe.”

New and Featured Conference Content at MD&M West include:

Tech Talk Panels: Tech Talk Panels offer a live forum for experts to discuss today's product development issues and enhancements. Hear the latest from some of the industry’s top minds and influencers, then ask your toughest questions at subsequent Q&As.

Tech Talk Panel: Criteria for Choosing the Right Material for Your Device

Selecting the best materials for use in your medical device is key to optimizing your design for manufacturing, assembly, packaging, sterilization, and testing. Depending on the application and classification of a medical device and its accessories, the use of the right material will make all the difference. In this session, we'll take a look at a number of important factors to consider, so you can make the right choice for your device.

Tech Talk Panel: Physician's Perspectives: Unmet Needs, Design, & New Technologies in Medtech

Today's medical devices enable doctors to diagnose, treat, and possibly prevent diseases and conditions like never before. But what unmet needs do they still have? During this must-attend gathering of prominent physicians, they will highlight what is missing in the world of medtech from their perspective from the front lines and share intel and tips to inspire innovation and fuel product development teams.

Tech Talk Panel: FDA's Shift from 21 CFR 820 Toward ISO 13485: How It Will Impact You

FDA has formally announced its intention to revise the Quality Systems Regulation in 21 CFR 820 to converge closer to ISO 13485:2016. This will affect the regulatory requirements in the U.S. as well as affect how FDA performs their inspections of medical device manufacturers. The resulting shift would align the US market pathway more closely to other major international device markets. Topics covered include: How this effort will make compliance more efficient for manufacturers commercializing in multiple markets; A look at the transition time frame and impacts for the agency and medical device manufacturers; and more.

Lightning Workshops: New this year, attendees can choose from twelve lightning workshops designed to enhance your skills in a flash while helping you problem-solve your most pressing problems. Choose from the following, including:

Technology, Collaboration & Optimization for Design and Advanced Manufacturing

From Idea to Successful Start-up to IPO: What Does it Take?

Tips for Solving Top Quality Challenges in Medical Device Manufacturing

Solving the UDI Challenge - Putting the Regulatory & Implementation Pieces Together

Using Automation to Solve the Labor Shortage: Talent Management & Recruitment

How to Take Advantage of 3D Printing - A Guide to the 3DP Ecosystem

Cracking Interdisciplinary Challenges with MIT Hacking Medicine Design Thinking Methodology

Reducing Risk: How to Successfully Develop a Product with Effective User-Centered Design Techniques

Supporting the Increased Demand for Global Data

Congratulations, You’ve Received Your 510(k). So, Is Your Product Really Successful?

Navigating Implementation Challenges in Manufacturing Automation

Tips for Avoiding Common 3D Printing Pitfalls

Conference Lunch Roundtables: Also new to the 2020 edition of the MD&M West Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in lively discussion and network with industry experts, while meeting peers with similar interests. First-come, first served—space is limited.

Funding Strategies for Entrepreneurs

Come and learn from your peers and an expert leader as you discuss experiences navigating the precarious world of funding, from initial capital contribution to when you begin generating revenue.

Leadership & Peer Mentoring

Do you have skills and ideas to share? Need some advice about the next steps in your career? Or simply wish to network with like-minded individuals? Then come join this table of your peers, led by a leading industry expert, and talk through some of the challenges you are currently facing.

Women in Engineering

Join this roundtable discussion led by distinguished women engineers to reflect on experiences and explore what is moving women forward, what is holding them back, and what inspiration women can draw from one another.

Meet the Speaker Lounge: To encourage attendees to establish a deeper connection with speakers and get lingering questions answered, the MD&M West Conference has added a meeting lounge outside speaker conference rooms. Stop by to network, ask questions, and leave with valuable contacts.

To view the entire MD&M West Conference schedule please visit here .

