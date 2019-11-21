Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Sweeps Executive Leadership Categories in 2020 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Leisure Sector Rankings

/EIN News/ -- Ranked #1 for Best CEO, CFO, IRO and Investor Relations Team Among 23 Companies in Leisure Sector



Company also Earns Most Honored Distinction and Recognized Among Best-in-Class for ESG Metrics, Corporate Governance, and Analyst Days

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (Norwegian) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced it has ranked at the very top of the Institutional Investor annual All-America Executive Team rankings for chief executive officers, chief financial officers, investor relations officers and Investor Relations teams in the leisure sector.

Institutional Investor recently published the overall winners of a candid analysis from nearly 1,700 buy-side analysts, asset managers, and sell-side researchers in the 2020 All-America Executive Team survey. The survey named the best chief executive officers, chief financial officers and investor relations officers across 44 business sectors in the United States. Voters additionally rated companies for best Investor Relations teams, ESG/SRI metrics, corporate governance and analyst days.

"To rank at the top of the prestigious Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team is a great accomplishment and speaks volumes to our best-in-class Investor Relations program," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “This honor demonstrates how our commitment to thoughtfully engaging with the investment community is indeed resonating. We greatly appreciate the significant support and valuable feedback we have received as we continue our focus on maximizing shareholder returns.”

“Institutional Investor is thrilled to congratulate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings on ranking at the very top of the 2020 All-America Executive Team rankings and being named one of the 'Most Honored' companies based on the latest feedback from the investment community,” said Ursula Kizy, Director of Investor Relations Americas at Institutional Investor. “Amidst an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, not to mention global market volatility, we want to shine a light on the executives and Investor Relations professionals who’ve successfully met the latest demands for execution, transparency, timely information and specialized expertise.”

Buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions covering U.S. equities voted to determine America’s top executives, choosing their favorite CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations professionals, and Investor Relations programs across 44 industries. They were asked to identify excellence in several core criteria including accessibility of senior executives; well-informed and authoritative investor relations professionals; timely and appropriate level of financial disclosure; quality of corporate documents, including websites; execution of company strategy and quick and thorough response from Investor Relations.



Norwegian’s executive leadership and Investor Relations program were ranked as follows in the Leisure sector:

#1 CEO, Frank Del Rio

#1 CFO, Mark Kempa

#1 Investor Relations Officer, Andrea DeMarco

#1 Investor Relations Team

#2 Investor Relations Program

#2 Analyst Day

#2 ESG/SRI Metrics

#2 in Corporate Governance

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 27 ships with approximately 58,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce ten additional ships through 2027.

About Institutional Investor

For over 50 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost media companies with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks. For more information visit institutionalinvestor.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Andrea DeMarco

(305) 468-2339

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com

Institutional Investor Contact

Ursula Kizy

(212) 224-3124

ukizy@institutionalinvestor.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92c3046b-d4cf-4f6b-bcf5-a3d99b889dc3

Most Honored Company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings takes top honors in prestigious Institutional Investor 2020 All-America Executive Team Rankings, sweeping the Executive Leadership category.



