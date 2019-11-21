Meredith Corporation Achieves Digital Transformation Goals with Rubrik and Amazon Web Services

Largest US Media Company to Gain Control of Fragmented Data Environment, Avoid Costly Production Downtimes and Protect its Bottom Line with a Single Solution

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ company, today announced that Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), has deployed Rubrik as their standardized data protection solution. With Rubrik, Meredith has adopted Amazon Web Services (AWS) for long-term data retention, further ensuring continuous availability of media assets and eliminating the need for tape. Rubrik Polaris GPS has helped Meredith Corporation to avoid costly downtime, assist with meeting stringent compliance regulations, and ultimately protect the company’s bottom line.



Meredith Corporation is one of America’s largest media companies and home of leading brands including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle and Allrecipes. Founded in 1902 in Des Moines, Iowa, with 6,000 employees, Meredith has a monthly reach of more than 180 million unduplicated Americans each month, including nearly 135 million monthly unique website visitors, and a broadcast television reach of 11% of U.S. households.

Prior to Rubrik, Meredith had a mix of data management solutions —as a result of multiple acquisitions— to protect its critical environment. After the acquisition of Time Inc. in January 2018, the IT team needed to address this situation. With dozens of disparate legacy systems, the company found it was labor-intensive to monitor and maintain, and faced a constant upgrade cycle.

“In the media industry, downtime could mean a magazine edition doesn’t go to print on time or a TV segment doesn’t run,” said David Coffman, Director of Enterprise Infrastructure, Meredith Corporation. “From a business perspective, we see the benefits of adopting cloud as endless. Eliminating tape, embracing Rubrik, and migrating to the cloud was a bold decision, but also the right one for Meredith.”

Rubrik’s native support for AWS has enabled Meredith to seamlessly protect its workloads on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), allowing for quicker restores and disaster recovery. This has allowed the company to migrate off of tape, eliminating overhead costs and recovery uncertainty. As part of its digital transformation efforts, the IT team at Meredith had begun to migrate certain workloads to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) but relied on native AWS snapshot tools. With Rubrik, Meredith can now easily incorporate Amazon EC2 backups into the same data protection solution as its on-premises backups.

“When we found out Rubrik can incorporate Amazon EC2 backups into the same data protection solution as our on-premises backups, the purchase decision was a no brainer,” said Coffman. “With the new ability to protect an Amazon EC2 instance by tag, server administrators will be able to opt-in to backups simply by putting a certain tag on the Amazon EC2 instance. This vastly simplifies protecting Amazon EC2 instances and we see huge growth potential in this aspect of the business.”

Meredith is using Rubrik to protect Meredith’s 90% virtualized environment, including SQL and Oracle, and cloud. Additional results include:

90%+ management time savings over legacy solution : Meredith had two full-time employees just managing backups. Now they only spend a few hours per day checking Rubrik, allowing the team to spend more time on strategic, value-add work that increases internal collaboration and enhances the customer experience.





: Meredith had two full-time employees just managing backups. Now they only spend a few hours per day checking Rubrik, allowing the team to spend more time on strategic, value-add work that increases internal collaboration and enhances the customer experience. 90%+ faster restores: Previously, recovering data could sometimes take days depending on if that data was on tape. It was a laborious process that impacted productivity.





Previously, recovering data could sometimes take days depending on if that data was on tape. It was a laborious process that impacted productivity. Seamless upgrades: Meredith no longer needs to coordinate upgrades on multiple backup servers and hundreds of clients; the Rubrik support team handles it all. This painless upgrade process has saved the team more than 25 days per year to focus on strategic projects.





Meredith no longer needs to coordinate upgrades on multiple backup servers and hundreds of clients; the Rubrik support team handles it all. This painless upgrade process has saved the team more than 25 days per year to focus on strategic projects. Full visibility and control with Polaris GPS : Polaris GPS is a unified system of record, giving Meredith a simple, bird’s-eye view of all of its four sites, allowing Meredith to centrally manage infrastructure.





: Polaris GPS is a unified system of record, giving Meredith a simple, bird’s-eye view of all of its four sites, allowing Meredith to centrally manage infrastructure. Streamlined compliance: As a publicly-traded company, Meredith is subject to stringent compliance requirements like PCI and SOX. With its previous solution, there were a number of incidents which required additional work to provide proof of compliance. Rubrik automatically delivers end-to-end encryption for data both in-flight and at-rest, which helps provide auditors with clear evidence of compliance for backup requirements.

“We are proud that one of America’s largest media companies trusts Rubrik to protect its intellectual property,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and CTO at Rubrik. “At Rubrik, we make it simple for large enterprises like Meredith to move away from outdated legacy solutions, gain control of fragmented data and achieve its digital transformation goals.”

Resources

[CASE STUDY] Meredith Corporation Streamlines Architecture and Achieves Global Unified Data Management with Polaris GPS

[DATA SHEET] Rubrik for Amazon Web Services

[INFOGRAPHIC] Rubrik Cloud Journey with AWS

[DATA SHEET] Rubrik and Public Cloud

About Meredith Corporation

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 180 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets—including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland—and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional and national level.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact Information



Rubrik@highwirepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.