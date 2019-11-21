Avoya Travel Announces 2020 Conference Onboard Newly Refurbished Celebrity Equinox

Annual Event Will Celebrate Avoya Network Success and Reveal Vacation Planning Innovation

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, will host its 2020 Avoya Conference October 20 – 26 onboard the recently refurbished Celebrity Equinox . The Avoya Conference is set to celebrate the success of Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™ and announce the next phase of Avoya’s 2025 plan that will continue positioning Avoya as the number one vacation platform.



During Celebrity Cruises’ six-night Western Caribbean sailing, Avoya will bring together Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, preferred supplier partners and Avoya support staff for motivational and collaborative professional development. Programming will center on Avoya 2025 to share the company’s accomplishments in Phase One of the five-phase plan as well as reveal upcoming innovation planned for Phase Two. New for the 2020 event, Independent Agency attendees have access to product-themed workshops and can book one-on-one appointments with Diamond Preferred Suppliers. Avoya has also planned content-rich general sessions and workshops, a tradeshow, exclusive networking and social events while onboard.

“Celebrity Cruises is excited to welcome Avoya Travel and the elite Avoya Network onboard our newly modernized Celebrity Equinox to experience first-hand the dramatic transformation in ship-wide upgrades and breath-taking reimagined spaces as part of the Celebrity Revolution,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, Senior Vice President, Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Cruises values our partnership with Avoya Travel, and we look forward to continuing our work together to innovate and deliver the best cruise vacation experiences to our mutual guests.”

As part of Avoya 2025, Avoya continues to invest more in professional development events and preferred supplier networking opportunities for the Avoya Network. In 2020 Avoya is hosting a record number of educational events and has more programming planned than ever before. The Avoya Conference is the company’s premier event within its collection of live education for Independent Agencies. In addition, seven 2020 dates for the popular and award-winning Avoya Mastermind Academies are open and Avoya’s 2020 Land Forum is already sold-out following its successful inaugural event held earlier this year.

Registration for the Avoya Conference just opened and Avoya is expecting the event to sell out based on how quickly cabin categories are booking. More details about programming, keynote speakers, charitable giving and networking events will be available as the event approaches.

The 2020 Avoya Conference is highly anticipated after Avoya’s successful and inspiring 2019 Conference program. Avoya’s 2019 Conference was held in Miami and returned to sea for the first time since 2014 onboard the recently refurbished Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas. Highlights from the event can be viewed here: https://vimeopro.com/avoyatravel/2019-avoya-travel-conference-recap

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel has a longstanding reputation for providing unmatched resources and services to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, one of the largest and most successful independent travel agency networks in the world. Family-owned, Avoya’s Shared Success™ model is built on a foundation of Integrity and Professionalism™. Avoya has been an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and is one of their largest producers of cruises, tours and vacations through its Network of Independent Agencies.

Some of the innovative services and resources offered by Avoya include optional marketing programs like Live Leads™, the first, the best and only patented solution for offering new travelers exclusively to Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network; unparalleled agency business support services; fully integrated, proprietary and patented SaaS technology, Agent Power™; award-winning professional development and education programs; American Express Travel benefits; Instant Commission™ and more.

Through Avoya’s platform travelers worldwide can be connected to an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies and can enjoy exclusive discounts, amenities and first-class customer service. Highly recognized and awarded by cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and others, Avoya Travel has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and more. Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals and others interested in receiving the unmatched services, marketing, support and technology needed to own and operate their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com . Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com .

Media Contact: Angela Velarde Avoya Travel (305) 677-2308 x23272 PublicRelations@AvoyaTravel.com

