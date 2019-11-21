Altus Group Launches ARGUS Enterprise 12.1 to Accelerate Customer Journey to the Cloud and Boost Productivity

Latest version of ARGUS Enterprise enables faster and easier cloud migration for large clients and includes key user productivity enhancements

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announces the launch of ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”) 12.1, the most recent version of cloud-enabled AE that delivers additional ease of use functionality and a more efficient migration path to the cloud for large customers who have existing pre-integrations built into their AE environment.



AE, used by thousands of customers around the world, is the leading global asset and investment management platform enabling clients to model, forecast, manage, analyze and report on their CRE assets and cash flows from acquisition to disposition, while delivering greater value through the ability to store, backup and access ARGUS models in one centralized cloud-based platform.

Large CRE organizations are looking to solve a common challenge of how to migrate to cloud-based solutions while preserving the existing integration investments previously made within their on-premise environments. To address this, ARGUS Enterprise 12.1 enables clients to port their existing AE custom database integrations that are key to their workflows directly to a cloud-enabled ARGUS environment through a streamlined deployment while saving time and resources.

Additionally, for customers both large and small, the process involved in valuations and lease analysis can be time consuming and often complex. AE 12.1 helps solve for this, including for clients in the UK who utilize traditional valuations, with a new “quick valuer” functionality to allow users to seamlessly review, edit and audit leases easily and quickly through single screen usability, helping to increase productivity across workflows.

AE 12.1 provides a number of key capabilities:

Cloud Deployment of Existing Integrations – clients with custom database integrations can migrate from on-premise to cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise without modification of existing supported integrations. This eliminates a potential barrier for large clients to move their infrastructure to the cloud and reduces their in-house IT costs.



– clients with custom database integrations can migrate from on-premise to cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise without modification of existing supported integrations. This eliminates a potential barrier for large clients to move their infrastructure to the cloud and reduces their in-house IT costs. Rapidly Edit and Update Lease Information – users can now quickly review and edit leases on a lease-by-lease basis, create or duplicate leases with real-time edits, and easily see individual detailed lease audit reporting. This means clients can work faster and more efficiently across multiple workflows including valuation, budgeting and acquisition.



– users can now quickly review and edit leases on a lease-by-lease basis, create or duplicate leases with real-time edits, and easily see individual detailed lease audit reporting. This means clients can work faster and more efficiently across multiple workflows including valuation, budgeting and acquisition. Quick Valuations – lease-by-lease valuations can be performed and audited quickly in a single screen within AE. These enhancements, in conjunction with further regional localization through the addition of numerous UK-specific industry terms, provide greater productivity and ease of use particularly for those utilizing traditional valuation methodology.

“As cloud-enabled ARGUS solutions continue to provide greater value to customers around the world, AE 12.1 helps clients work more efficiently while also facilitating easier migration to the cloud for customers who want to preserve existing integrations within their AE environment,” said Carl Farrell, President at Altus Group. “Additionally, it delivers greater ease of use for AE users including those previously accustomed to our legacy solution ARGUS Valuation Capitalisation in the UK and Europe.”

For more information on ARGUS Enterprise 12.1, please visit https://argus.altusgroup.com/products/argus-enterprise/ .

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Jeff Hayward

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

416-234-4212

jeff.hayward@altusgroup.com

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.