Changing the Way the World Thinks About Eating Disorders - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Changing the Way the World Thinks About Eating Disorders” on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Cynthia Bulik, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Eating Disorders, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Founding Director, UNC Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders, will be the presenter.

Genetic research has encouraged us to think not only about the psychiatric aspects of anorexia nervosa, but also about metabolic factors. Anorexia nervosa can be life threatening and strikes individuals of all genders and backgrounds. Recent advances in genetic research have revealed significant genetic correlations not only with other psychiatric disorders, but also with a broad range of metabolic and anthropometric (body measurement) factors. This work leads us to question whether we could improve outcomes of illness by intervening on both psychiatric and metabolic levels. Dr. Bulik will also introduce the next generation of research, namely the Eating Disorders Genetics Initiative (EDGI). Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/decemberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

