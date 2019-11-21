Verisk Launches New Home Inspection Customer Collaboration Tool, OneXperience

Verisk InsurTech Solution Improves Customer Experience with Real-Time Identification and Verification of Details for Insured Properties

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, announced today the launch of OneXperienceä, a new InsurTech solution that enables digital engagement between policyholders and their insurers during a critical underwriting step—the home inspection.



Traditional home inspections, conducted after coverage is bound, can be intrusive for customers, costly for insurers, and time-consuming for everyone involved. And a completed inspection may still miss valuable information. OneXperience helps insurers gain quick, cost-effective access to accurate, current risk data on properties and their contents—without compromising the customer experience—to price and underwrite homeowners policies correctly.

“Many insurance consumers today are looking for easy digital interactions when they buy a policy,” said Doug Caccese, president of personal lines at ISO, a Verisk business. “OneXperience enables insurers to engage easily with customers across the policy life cycle—from quote to renewal—as well as gain operational efficiencies that help reduce the cost and time associated with traditional inspections.”

OneXperience is built on proven virtual technology: Shared architecture, already used by many insurers for claim settlement through Verisk’s ClaimXperience® platform, is now enabled to facilitate workflow integration throughout the policy life cycle from quote to claim. It enables policyholders to share and upload photos, videos, and other documents that support the inspection process via an app on their mobile devices. The solution yields valuable risk information for insurers on more of the homes they cover, and it gives customers control of a process they may otherwise perceive as intrusive.

Insurers can continue to use these tools for customer collaboration at multiple points of engagement, including reinspection upon renewal. OneXperience features customer collaboration tools, including instant messaging and shared calendars, to enable easy two-way communication and help maintain touchpoints over time. The solution also allows insurers to centralize and organize documents at the customer level.

For more information, visit https://www.verisk.com/insurance/products/onexperience/ .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com .





