BINOVI BY EYECARROT MAKING INAUGURAL DEBUTS DURING THE MLB WINTER MEETINGS – PBATS PRODUCT REVIEW 2019 AND DURING THE MLS – PSATS 2019 SPORT MEDICINE TRADESHOW

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great enthusiasm that Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) announces its participation within two key Professional Sports Medicine Product Tradeshows being held in the month of December. The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) Product Tradeshow and Major League Baseball (MLB) Winter Meetings will be held in San Diego December 8th through to the 12th at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. PBATS serves as an educational resource for the Major League and Minor League Baseball athletic trainers.

“Happy to collaborate with Binovi by Eyecarrot team. We have incorporated Binovi within our neuro-ocular addition to our training facility” shared Justin Stone, Chicago Cubs - Director of Hitting, President of Elite Baseball Training

The Professional Soccer Athletic Trainers Society (PSATS) will hold their Product Tradeshow in Orlando Florida at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek December 13th through to the 15th. The athletic trainers and athletic therapists of PSATS collectively strive to reduce the incident of injury, reduce time lost due to injury, increase performance and recovery of Major League Soccer (MLS) athletes on and off the field.

“With Binovi Touch, vision training will become a tremendous asset for each athlete, and it will help to enhance their game on the field” commented Kurt Andrews, MAT, LAT, ATC, PES, CES, Director of Sports Medicine, Head Athletic Trainer for Sporting KC

We look forward to meeting with the certified athletic trainers of PBATS and the certified athletic trainers of PSATS during each respective tradeshow.

“We’re very excited to be presenting Binovi to these two fantastic groups of professional athletic trainers back to back to end the year. This has been an amazing year of growth for the Binovi Platform, and these shows are a great way for us to close out 2019. Binovi is already in use by a number of professional sports teams, but we are looking forward to showing off Binovi Touch and the rest of the Binovi Platform to their counterparts. After all, better performance means better competition” – Adam Cegielski, Founder, CEO of Eyecarrot.

About PBATS

Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) is to serve as an educational resource for the Major League and Minor League Baseball athletic trainers. PBATS serves its members by providing for the continued education of the athletic trainer as it relates to the profession, helping to improve their understanding of sports medicine so as to better promote the health of the constituency— professional baseball players. PBATS also serves as a resource to educate those outside the professional baseball athletic trainer community about the profession and about the athletic trainer’s integral position within the sports medicine team.

About PSATS

Professional Soccer Athletic Trainers' Society (PSATS) is an organization made up of active Certified Athletic Trainer's and Canadian Athletic Therapist that currently work in Major League Soccer (MLS). Individually these men and women care for the health and safety of the players for the 20+ teams. Collectively this group strives to reduce the incident of injury, learn new techniques in the field, reduce time lost due to injury, increase performance and recovery on and off the field.

About Binovi by Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

The Binovi Platform is an innovative high-performance vision training technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps professionals treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as athletic trainer led home based activities to better serve and increase the athletes experience and their vision training needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues beyond visual acuity. We are transforming how vision training is integrated, while addressing key challenges in the care of athlete vision.

