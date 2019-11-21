NXP, Dongfeng Venucia, and Hangsheng Electronics Collaboration Achieves Milestone: First Global Mass Production of Smart eCockpits

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), Dongfeng Venucia, and Hangsheng Electronics today jointly announced that the Venucia T90 e-cockpit, “Venucia 3.0 PLUS,” marks a mass production milestone in the companies’ joint efforts to bring next-generation eCockpits to drivers.



Co-developed by Dongfeng-Nissan Technology Center, Hangsheng Electronics, and NXP, the Venucia 3.0 PLUS leverages NXP’s high-performance i.MX 8QuadMax applications processor to bring a dynamic dashboard with digital clusters for multimedia, extended functionality including vehicle-to-home connectivity, anytime online navigation, and sensor-based climate control. NXP’s unique hardware partitioning architecture and capability to run multiple operating systems, without a hypervisor, ensures that the Venucia 3.0 PLUS subsystems – including safety-critical displays – remain functioning.

Yang Hong, President of Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics, said, “Advanced, reliable, and scalable system solutions are the primary considerations for Hangsheng. NXP’s i.MX 8 QuadMax has attracted a lot of attention in the industry since it was announced, providing a powerful processing platform for in-vehicle infotainment systems. NXP's strong expertise and global partner ecosystem certainly backed the successful development and product launch. We will extend our collaboration to provide solutions that meet the higher requirements of Venucia and other strategic customers.”

Ma Lei, General Manager of Dongfeng Venucia, said, “As one of the world's first smart cars with an eCockpit powered by the i.MX 8QuadMax applications processor, the all-new Venucia T90 represents a leap in performance. When it comes to user experience, the next-generation Venucia 3.0 PLUS system can provide real-time multimedia entertainment, taking the performance of in-vehicle devices to a new level. We are very excited to have NXP's latest technology on the all-new Venucia T90. The development of connected vehicles in the future will require technology that keeps pushing the boundaries. We hope to deepen our collaboration in the field of smart vehicles, to provide a more powerful and more intelligent automotive brain for consumers.”

“The future of transportation relies on auto and tech industry leaders working together to develop a scalable platform that automakers around the globe can adopt, customize and deploy,” said Ron Martino, vice president and general manager of i.MX application processors for automotive and industrial applications. “We’re happy to work with leaders like Dongfeng-Nissan and Hangsheng to deliver vehicles that are smart, safe, and connected.”

NXP’s i.MX 8QuadMax Applications Processors

NXP’s i.MX 8QuadMax is a high-end processor platform designed for multimedia infotainment experiences and digital clusters in connected vehicles. The platform’s ‘One Processor, Multiple Systems’ design has dramatically simplified the process of developing, testing, and deploying multiple operating systems. The latest i.MX 8 applications processors incorporate advanced security technologies and standards, including encrypted boot, elliptical curve cryptography, secure key storage, as well as support for AES, SHE and other automotive security standards – all in a single AEC-Q100 Grade 3 qualified device.

The i.MX 8QuadMax integrates two Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores, four Cortex-A53 cores, two Cortex-M4F cores, two GC7000XS/VX GPUs and includes a HiFi 4 DSP, LPDDR4 memory support as well as dual Gigabit Ethernet with Audio Video Bridging (AVB) capability. Its GPUs, four Arm cores, and IO options in the i.MX 8QuadMax offers the processing and flexibility for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and processing efficiency needed for future generations of infotainment systems.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

About Dongfeng Venucia

Founded on September 8, 2010, Venucia is an important self-owned brand of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. Based on the corporate vision of “To become a self-owned mainstream high-value commodity provider” and brand promise of “The joy of mobile experience inspires progress in life,” Dongfeng Venucia (Hereinafter referred to as DFV) has realized the comprehensive evolution from “High Quality” to “Smart” after absorbing advanced technology, integrating worldwide wisdom, continuing to discover and innovate. Under the guidance of “New Modernizations,” DFV takes “Smart Tech” as the core to build “Smart Driving” and “Smart Connectivity” in the field of gasoline vehicles and new energy vehicles, including SUV, Sedan, and MPV. Furthermore, DFV is also building a super lineup of “China Automobile Brain” as to provide Chinese customers with higher value vehicles and fresher smart experience.

About Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronic Co., Ltd

Hangsheng Company is deeply engaged in the field of automotive electronics and is committed to researching the leading core technologies in the fields of intelligent connected car infotainment systems, intelligent driving assistance systems, and new energy vehicle control systems, helping China to move from a mega automotive country to a strong automotive power.

At present, Hangsheng has grown into the most influential enterprise in China's automotive electronics industry, with an annual production of nearly 6 million sets of automotive electronics products. It has established long-term, friendly, and stable cooperation with many domestic automobile manufacturers. Among the top 20 car manufacturers, 18 are Hangsheng customers with a market coverage of 90%. In the future, Hangsheng is determined to become a world-class, international automotive electronics leader.

