Velocity to Showcase Proven Roadmaps for Public Cloud Migration and Application Modernization at AWS re:Invent 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a global leader in enterprise cloud application management services, is a Bronze sponsor and will exhibit at AWS re:Invent 2019 Dec. 2-6 in Las Vegas to showcase best practices and proven roadmaps for public cloud migration and application modernization.



As one of only approximately 44 Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partners in North America, Velocity will be located at Booth 4016 and have private meeting space reserved in the Venetian Expo Hall for more in-depth consultations. Attendees who stop by and explore how Velocity can help manage and migrate enterprise workloads to the cloud will have access to an exclusive offer available for this high-profile event. Velocity’s team in attendance will include Sal Jamil, Executive Vice President, General Manager Cloud Services, as well as solutions and cloud architects.

The event will also highlight a cloud migration success story from Change Healthcare on Thursday, Dec. 5. Upon becoming a stand-alone entity separate from McKesson, Change Healthcare required its own enterprise platforms and cloud strategy. Velocity was the services partner for both the SAP and Oracle workloads and migrated them and 135 additional systems to AWS on an accelerated, 12-month time frame.

Velocity will also host four introductory briefing sessions throughout the event based upon request regarding the following topics:

Migrating SAP to AWS: Learn about insights for simplifying your SAP application migration and accelerating the time-to-value of your cloud investment.

Learn about insights for simplifying your SAP application migration and accelerating the time-to-value of your cloud investment. Optimizing SQL Costs With AWS: Given the changes in SQL licensing on AWS, understand how to leverage a license investment and enjoy the same managed service as RDS.

Given the changes in SQL licensing on AWS, understand how to leverage a license investment and enjoy the same managed service as RDS. The Case for Oracle Apps on AWS: Hear about best practices for migrating to, as well as running, Oracle workloads on AWS.

Hear about best practices for migrating to, as well as running, Oracle workloads on AWS. How to Leverage AWS for Healthcare Applications: Find out why AWS is such a secure platform for workloads with heavy compliance requirements such as clinical apps. Also, discover how to optimize your EPIC DR by moving to AWS.

"AWS re:Invent raises the bar each year in terms of the value and wealth of expertise on display for organizations searching for optimized cloud services, and this year promises to be no different,” Jamil said. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to build and nurture relationships with organizations planning the next steps in their digital journey."

About Velocity Technology Solutions

Velocity is reinventing cloud services and enterprise application management. Our solutions give CIOs and their teams more control over using technology to produce better business results. We accelerate IT from a reactive cost center to a proactive and agile enabler. With Velocity, industry leaders improve asset management and performance reporting from a financial standpoint by leveraging big data, analytics and integrated hosting solutions. From the technical side, Velocity ensures maximum availability, performance, and user access of IT systems, so businesses can operate as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible. For more information, visit www.velocitycloud.com .

Contact:

Chris Carlson

chris.carlson@velocitycloud.com

704-887-9295



