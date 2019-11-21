Unilog Delivers New Hybrid Mobile App for B2B Companies

Features Include Offline Shopping Cart, Image Search, and Fingerprint Security

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B companies can now sell goods via mobile devices much more quickly and easily, thanks to a new offering from Unilog , a provider of digital commerce solutions for midmarket B2B companies. Unilog announced today a “same-day mobile” option for new customers: The company can deliver a mobile app version of a new customer’s website the same day the site launches – an app that automatically updates as future changes to the website are made.



According to research conducted by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in conjunction with Google, 50% of B2B search queries today are made on smartphones. BCG expects that figure to grow to 70% by 2020. The rapid rise in B2B mobile search underscores the need for distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers to deliver a mobile-optimized eCommerce experience.

“Historically, companies might have to wait a month or longer for their software vendor to create a native mobile app version of their B2B eCommerce website,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “Now, Unilog customers can deliver a native mobile app experience the same day they launch their new eCommerce site. There’s no additional coding time required. This is a major advancement that provides unparalleled speed to market for our customers.”

Unilog provides a “hybrid” mobile app that behaves – as far as the user is concerned – like a native mobile app. Moreover, it provides benefits not typically associated with traditional mobile-responsive sites:

Image recognition – An employee or customer can simply take a picture of any item he or she needs to buy or replace, and the app will search the company’s inventory for that item.

– An employee or customer can simply take a picture of any item he or she needs to buy or replace, and the app will search the company’s inventory for that item. Offline shopping carts – Companies that offer Vendor-Managed Inventory (VMI) at locations that lack reliable Wi-Fi or cellular hot spots can now simply scan the barcode of an item they need to purchase, and the app will add the item to an offline shopping cart. The cart syncs to the eCommerce store as soon as the person’s smart phone reconnects to Wi-Fi.

– Companies that offer Vendor-Managed Inventory (VMI) at locations that lack reliable Wi-Fi or cellular hot spots can now simply scan the barcode of an item they need to purchase, and the app will add the item to an offline shopping cart. The cart syncs to the eCommerce store as soon as the person’s smart phone reconnects to Wi-Fi. Voice search – Users can speak directly into the app for items they want to search. The search results are optimized for voice-to-text matching.

– Users can speak directly into the app for items they want to search. The search results are optimized for voice-to-text matching. Fingerprint security – Customers can use the native fingerprint recognition on their phone to quickly and securely log into the company’s mobile app in order to access customer-specific pricing, invoice history, and other account-specific information.

“The real advantage of Unilog’s hybrid app technology is that it ties directly to our customers’ website code,” said Bachalli. “When a customer updates their eCommerce site, we can rapidly generate the updated code for the mobile app that same day, with no additional coding. This eliminates weeks of development time for customers each year.”

This announcement is Unilog’s second move in recent months to help customers achieve industry-leading time to market. Back in September, the company announced a new rapid implementation program for eCommerce sites called Unilog Go90™, which promises the delivery of a progressive eCommerce website for new customers in 90 days or less.

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. Unilog is an ISO 9001:2008- and ISO 8000-certified company with North American headquarters outside of Philadelphia, PA and international headquarters in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .

