Exporthub Winds up a Remarkable Show at the China Hi-Tech Fair 2019

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen, China, November 17th, 2019 – the 21st China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF2019) held between November 13th - 17th, 2019 concluded on a high at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.The trade show was themed on the title, ‘Invigorating the Greater Bay Area through Opening-up and Innovation’. The five-day-long event became one of the China B2B Marketplaces for exhibitions, technology exchanges and business networking. It also opened up new pathways for promoting technological innovations and building an active environment where ground-breaking technology products are made.CHTF2019 Event Round-UpThis year, a total of 3315 exhibitors presented a mammoth of 10,216 technology products belonging to fields like Artificial Intelligence, smart homes, IoT, intelligent manufacturing, car networking, 5G, self-driving technology and blockchain. Around 148 delegations participated from 44 countries globally. Other than that, major Chinese states like Beijing, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Shanghai sent their industry experts and university students to partake, share insights and display their hi-tech projects.The five-day event concluded with 256 technical conferences, seminars and global media coverage. Local Tech giants like Huawei, Fuji, ZTE, Ping An Technology, Hong Kong Telecom and NTT DATA exhibited at the fair, giving a strong competition to the global tech companies. In the end, a massive 2077 new products and 700 plus new technologies and ideas were unveiled, giving high ambitions regarding the emerging technology in both China and globally.Exporthub at the CHTF2019Exporthub participated at the China Hi-Tech Fair 2019. The B2B Company was not only a major exhibitor at CHTF but also successfully targeted manufacturers and suppliers from the tech industry globally. Our customer booth became a centre of attention to many other B2B businesses, who interacted and went on networking about their business ideas and showcasing the latest technology products.In comparison to the previous editions, Exporthub was able to attract more audience while bagging a remarkable performance overall at the event.About ExporthubExporthub is a Chinese B2B marketplace that connects B2B buyers and sellers from all around the world. Currently, this B2B trade site is serving to a large number of B2B businesses who register at the platform to network and trade with their targeted buyers and sellers worldwide. Exporthub looks forward to expanding its business through participating at trade shows and making a direct impact on the audience.



