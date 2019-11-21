Commercial Air Conditioner Market Will Reach 19.4 Million Units by 2026; Increasing Demand For Smart Air Conditioners Will Propel Growth

Key Companies Covered in Commercial Air Conditioners Market Research Report are Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, LG Corporation, Samsung, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Airedale International Air Conditioning

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising pollution levels is a key factor fostering the growth of the commercial air conditioners market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Commercial Air Conditioner Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Packaged Air Conditioners), By Refrigerants (R-32, R-410A/R-407C, R600A/R-290, Others) By End User (Healthcare, Educational/Institutional, Public/ Government, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global Commercial Air Conditioners market was predicted to have a volume of around 14 Million units annually in 2018 and is expected to reach 19.4 Million units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3%.

As per the report, the Packaged Air Conditioners are expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. On the basis of refrigerants, the market is segmented into R-32, R-410A/R-407C, R600A/R-290, and others. The R-410A/R-407C segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace owing to its growing popularity in the end-user. The R-410A/R-407C are quiet and energy-efficient as its compressor runs only at the capacity needed at that current condition. It also offers features such as heat and cools simultaneously, less downtime, less space, modern controls. In addition, the R-410A/R-407C segment will account for maximum share owing to the many features provided by VRF/VRV air conditioners.



An all-encompassing study on the developments of the commercial AC market is integrated into the report. It provides a grand synopsis of the market and discusses in detail the recent market trends besides elaborating on the segmentations and industrial developments impacting its growth trajectory.

Browse Summary of this Report Enabled with Table of Content, List of Tables & Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-air-conditioner-ac-market-101675

Launch Of Energy-Efficient Smart Air Conditioners Will Propel Growth

The introduction of energy-efficient smart commercial air conditioners has resulted in high demand for air conditioners with less air pollution or ozone depletion caused. The increasing numbers of smart homes and commercial spaces demand around the globe has fueled demand for smart commercial air conditioners with new inverter technology and environment-friendly solutions. The increasing demand for smart air conditioners owing to the lesser energy consumption is expected to create growth opportunities for the market. The air conditioners market trend includes the shifting focus of manufacturers and stringent regulation by government authorities for the production of energy-efficient and eco-friendly products by completely phasing out Chlorofluorocarbons CFC’S and replacing it with Hydro chlorofluorocarbons HFC and other refrigerants.

Furthermore, the acquisition by Daikin Industries, Ltd. is expected to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Daikin Industries, Ltd., through its subsidiary Daikin Australia Pty., Ltd., acquired Airmaster Corporation Pty Ltd., a leading company in Australia for air conditioning equipment so as to strengthen its reach in the Australian market.

Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-air-conditioner-ac-market-101675

Growth In Construction Sector Will Aid Expansion

The increasing construction of green buildings is expected to contribute positively to the market. The surge in the data center industry is expected to be one of the major factors in driving the market. Data center comprises of highly sensitive electronic components wherein temperature, humidity, airflow, and cleanliness should be maintained to avoid equipment failures. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow considerably in the coming years owing to the growing economies and increasing pollution levels in emerging nations. Moreover, rising per capita income and increasing R&D investments by key players for the production of refrigerants which cause minimum pollution and are also effective will further propel growth of the market

The Prominent Players Present In The Commercial Air Conditioners Market Are:

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

LG Corporation

Samsung

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Blue Star Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/commercial-air-conditioner-ac-market-101675

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Consolidated SWOT Analysis by Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Commercial Air Conditioner Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Definitions Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type (Value & Volume) Packaged Air Conditioner VRF/VRV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Refrigerant (Value & Volume) R-32 R-410A/R-407C R600A/R-290 Others (R-22, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User (Value & Volume) Healthcare Educational/Institutional Public/ Government Retail Hospitality Manufacturing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value & Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued...

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/commercial-air-conditioner-ac-market-101675

Browse Related Reports:

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Install Vehicle (Van & Light Truck, Heavy Truck, Trailer), By Mode of Operation (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), By Power Source (Vehicle Powered, Self-Powered), By Application (Food and Beverage Products, Pharmaceutical and Other Healthcare Products, Floral Products) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Reciprocating, Rotary, Screw, Others), By Cooling Capacity (Upto 1 kW, 1 – 15 kW, 15 – 100 kW, Above 100 kW), By Application (Refrigerator and freezer, Refrigerated Display Cases, Transport Refrigeration, Beverage Coolers and Freezers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Refrigerated Transport Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Mode of Transportation (Sea, Air, Road, Railways), By Product (Chilled, Frozen), By Technology (Vapour Compression Systems, Eutectic Systems, Cryogenic Systems, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.