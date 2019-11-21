Sun Kissed and Hakuna Supply Set to Enter $2B E-Sports Market as Branding Vehicle

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS: SKDI) (“Sun Kissed”, “SKDI”, or the “Company”), an emerging player in the CBD marketplace, and its presumptive subsidiary, Hakuna Supply/Products Group, Inc. (“Hakuna” or “Hakuna Supply”), an award-winning CBD-based products company, are excited to announce that the companies are in talks set to lead to the creation of a professional E-Sports team.



The move is designed to provide an alternative marketing vehicle toward the establishment of a leading CBD brand. The E-Sports industry is on pace to register a market value of approximately $1.5 billion in 2019, growing to over $2 billion in 2020.

“Gamifying the path to growth is a powerful strategy, and the dramatic growth of the E-Sports marketplace offers an enormous opportunity to achieve our core objectives through increased visibility and efficient investment,” stated Carl Grant, Sun Kissed CEO.

Management notes that, with the help of Twitch, some gamers and Pro-teams are able to generate 60,000 to 100,000 viewers during peak periods, which generates income through sponsorship and advertising. This introduces the potential for Sun Kissed and Hakuna to dramatically expand the scope and reach of their products while generating a significant diversification in value for shareholders. E-Sports is set to debut as an event at the 2022 Olympic Council Asian Games. The companies will sponsor the team, which will be called “Hakuna CBD”, raising awareness for products marketed under this brand designation.

The companies remain on track to sign a Definitive Agreement whereby 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hakuna will be purchased by Sun Kissed in a deal set to close in the very near future.

Mr. Grant continued, “E-Sports is a rapidly growing domain, and we see a huge opportunity on several levels. Most importantly, this signifies our outside-the-box approach to expanding the Hakuna brand and positioning this Company as a leader in the rapidly growing CBD market.”

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

