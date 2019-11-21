Collibra Expands Global Footprint with New Atlanta Office

Cross-functional hub will be the Data Intelligence leader’s second US office

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced an expanded global presence with a new office in Atlanta. The office will serve as a cross-functional hub with plans to add more than 200 employees over the next three years. Collibra is actively hiring for sales, finance, operations, support and marketing roles with additional opportunities to follow.



“As one of the fastest growing SaaS companies, it was crucial for Collibra to expand to a new location that featured a leading tech community, diverse talent pool and vibrant global culture,” said Felix Van de Maele, cofounder and CEO for Collibra. “We found that and more in Atlanta, and we are thrilled for Atlanta to be home to our second office in the US.”

Recognized as one of the best places to work in New York by BuiltInNYC and TalentDesk, Collibra is on an accelerated growth trajectory at the forefront of Data Intelligence. More than 400 global customers leverage Collibra to connect IT and the business and build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. In the past year, the company secured $100 million in funding led by CapitalG, surpassed $1 billion in valuation and acquired SQLdep, an innovative SaaS provider of automated data lineage.

“Atlanta is an international city that continues to welcome businesses from across the globe who have made the choice to expand here,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Collibra will benefit from Atlanta’s talented workforce, global connectivity through the world’s most-traveled airport, and many other assets our city offers. Collibra is the third European technology company this year to announce an expansion in the city of Atlanta, and we look forward to supporting their growth and success.”

“We’re proud to welcome Collibra, a company with an extensive global footprint, to metro Atlanta’s diverse technology ecosystem,” said Hala Moddelmog, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With our region’s mix of top talent, a supportive business climate and unmatched culture, this is the right place for a Data Intelligence company like Collibra to continue to grow and influence the global market.”

For more information about opportunities in Atlanta, visit collibra.com.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the US, Belgium, Australia, France, UK, Czech Republic and Poland. For more information, visit collibra.com.

Media contact

Lauren Reis

Collibra

pr@collibra.com



