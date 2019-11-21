B.O.S Announces Opening of Dallas, Texas-Based Sales Office and Appointment U.S. Sales Manager

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of RFID and Robotic systems and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises, announced today that it has appointed a U.S. Sales Manager and is establishing a U.S. sales office in Dallas, Texas.



Eyal Cohen, BOS co-CEO and CFO stated, “BOS, through the acquisition of Imdecol, has a proven track record of global success providing In Mold Label (“IML”) robotic systems that integrate with a plastic injection machine to provide automated in mold decorating. We believe that with more than 500 global installations of Imdecol IML robots, we are well-positioned to more aggressively market our capabilities to U.S. manufacturers, who we are targeting as our primary market for IML robots. With this in mind, we’re establishing a Dallas sales office so that we may more readily capitalize on new opportunities to increase our market share and drive growth."

Mr. Yuval Viner, BOS co-CEO stated, "We are pleased to announce the expansion of our international sales team with the appointment of Mr. Carter Ash as U.S. Sales Manager. We look forward to leveraging his expertise and connections in the US plastic industry as we focus on growing our U.S. and North American footprint."

Mr. Ash has had a distinguished career of more than 20 years as a sales and marketing professional in the plastics industry with specific experience selling in mold label packaging. Most recently he served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Dynamic Drinkware, where he was responsible for leading the company’s pursuit of new markets, technologies and products. Before that, Mr. Ash served as Director of Business Development for Airlite Plastics, where he oversaw the design, development and marketing of proprietary In Mold Label products to one of North America’s largest “quick service” restaurant chains. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Sales/Marketing for Magenta, LLC, where he built a new drinkware division and prior to that as Vice President of Sales at Thermoserv-Aladdin, a drinkware manufacturer. Mr. Ash received a B.S. degree from Wheaton College.

Carter Ash, U.S. Sales Manager commented, “I am honored and excited to join the BOS team. We look forward to bringing our flexible design approach to the growing North American IML market. Clients will appreciate the world-class quality, innovation and value that are synonymous with the Imdecol brand around the globe.”

About BOS

B.O.S is a global provider of RFID and Robotic systems and of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises. BOS offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide including electronic components services of consolidation from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com or contact:

