Dolby and Warner Music Group to Expand Music Available in Dolby Atmos

Music from Warner Music Group will be available in Dolby Atmos on Echo Studio through Amazon Music HD

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Warner Music Group (WMG) are introducing an elevated way to experience WMG songs and albums with Dolby Atmos Music . Dolby Atmos is redefining how music is experienced by giving artists a platform that allows listeners to experience a deeper connection with their favorite artists and songs.

“Artists are excited to work in Dolby Atmos because it enables them to produce their music in a more personal, authentic, and immersive way,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. "Warner Music Group is an important partner helping us push the industry forward by bringing Dolby Atmos to its legendary catalog.”

“Listening to music is by nature a creative and emotional experience, and to take that experience a level deeper through Dolby Atmos is something we wanted to offer to both artists and fans. We’re looking forward to working with the Dolby team and continuing to explore innovative opportunities in this space,” said Allan Coye, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy & Business Development, Warner Music Group.

Dolby is working closely with artists, record labels, streaming services, and consumer electronics manufacturers to make Dolby Atmos Music experiences widely accessible. Music fans can stream WMG tracks today in Dolby Atmos on Echo Studio , Amazon’s recently announced smart speaker, through Amazon Music HD .

What is Dolby Atmos Music?

Imagine if there were a way to connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential – not the way most people hear music today, but a version that pulls you into a song to reveal what was lost with traditional recordings. Dolby Atmos does just that. Dolby Atmos allows you to discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, the unleashing of a legendary guitar solo, a massive bass drop that washes over you, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema , Dolby Vision , Dolby Atmos , Dolby Audio , Dolby Dimension , and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

About Warner Music Group

With its broad roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville, as well as Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than 1.4 million copyrights worldwide.

