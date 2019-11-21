The Apothecary Announces Grand Opening of Flagship CBD Store in Houston, Texas

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The Apothecary, an unparalleled cannabidiol (CBD) boutique for all things health, wellness and beauty, has announced that it will host a Grand Opening of its flagship store at 1208 W Gray St. in Houston, Texas, on December 3, 2019, from 10:00 AM CST to 8:00 PM CST.

The Company's ribbon cutting will take place at 10:30 AM CST and will be done by the Houston East End Chamber of Commerce and leaders of the Chamber will be in attendance.

The Apothecary will be offering its in-house product line that includes oils, tinctures, capsules, edibles, bath and beauty products, as well as its line of products for pets, The Apawthecary. The hemp oil that they use is expertly grown and free of pesticides, herbicides and chemical fertilizers and third party lab tested to ensure its safety and quality.

Leading up to the Grand Opening, The Apothecary will host events onsite that press and community are encouraged to attend:

Green Wednesday Soft Launch on November 27, 2019: Guests will enjoy a first look at The Apothecary and an intimate shopping experience where they can purchase high-quality CBD products with discounts from 10 AM - 4 PM Discounts: 15% off all oils and tinctures (excluding raw products)

20% off all raw products





Black Friday on November 29, 2019: 10 AM - 6 PM Doorbuster: 10 AM - 12 PM, customers will receive a free .5-ounce Lazarus Naturals balm with a $50 purchase. CBD Massage: 11 AM - 2 PM, customers can enjoy one free 3-minute CBD oil massage.



Cyber Monday on December 2, 2019: 15% off all oils and tinctures on The Apothecary’s online shop.

In addition to its own products, the store will carry a carefully curated offering of high-quality CBD products from the beauty, health and wellness categories such as Lazarus Naturals, Honest Paws, Brothers Apothecary, and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics.

The wheelchair accessible space includes three rooms dedicated to the different verticals that The Apothecary specializes in. One room is dedicated to wellness, the back room is dedicated to beauty and cosmetic products, and the third is dedicated to pet products.

“The Apothecary is a new look for the industry. It was conceived because of our strong desire to change the stigma around CBD by creating a high-end boutique. The opening of this store is significant to me because there was a need in my community to create a space that was warm and inviting; where people of all ages who are new to CBD products and those that are familiar with the many benefits it offers could find the best CBD products procured from top licensed manufacturers. When I conceptualized this store, I had everyone from busy moms to young professionals to grandparents in mind,” said CEO and founder Samantha Miller.

“It feels like a place that someone like myself can enter and shop comfortably, but it’s also a shopping experience I know many people need as the demand for high-quality CBD products increases and the scope of people demanding them widens,” added Miller.

For more information on the Grand Opening follow The Apothecary on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Apothecary

The Apothecary is a Houston-based CBD boutique for all things wellness and beauty and strives to offer top-shelf CBD products and an experiential store that is inviting, accessible, and luxurious. The Apothecary carries a curated collection of CBD brands and its signature varied product line, including oils, tinctures, capsules, edibles, bath and beauty products, as well as a line of products for pets: The Apawthecary.

Through partnering with the medical, health, beauty and wellness community, and by providing an unparalleled brick and mortar shopping experience, The Apothecary aims to make the healing benefits of CBD accessible to our community. The Apothecary believes that all people should be able to experience the life-changing, non-prescription, non-hallucinogenic benefits that CBD has been shown to provide.

Media Contact: Cassandra Dowell CMW Media Phone: 858-264-6600 cassandra@cmwmedia.com



