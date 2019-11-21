Coverage Initiated for MCTC Holdings Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCTC Holdings (OTC: MCTC), an innovator in the field of cannabinoid nanoparticles and infusion technologies, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



With the hemp and cannabis industries rapidly expanding in terms of market size, acceptance and number of market participants, MCTC Holdings plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The company is actively pursuing R&D programs and productization of advanced cannabinoid delivery systems, based on solid polymeric nanoparticles and fibers. These technologies hold the promise to revolutionize the science of cannabinoid bio-enhancement for use in foods, beverages, consumer products and in transdermal applications.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with MCTC Holdings, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“MCTC is in the process of introducing several cannabinoid consumer products, placing heavy emphasis on polymeric nanotechnology,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “While the company focuses on advancing its R&D program, we will launch a corporate communications campaign that places its progress in front of the investment community.”

About MCTC Holdings Inc.

MCTC Holdings is a Delaware-registered, fully reporting and audited publicly traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries developing rapidly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The company is actively pursuing R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation as well as bio-enhancement of cannabinoids, polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The company was reorganized in June 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global Inc. The company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

