ORHub, Inc. Announces Another New Customer for Surgical Spotlight

Dr. Robert Lazzara paves the way for success and gains significant case volume as ORHub nears its year-end goals

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB; the “Company”), a Microsoft Silver Partner and cloud-based healthcare intelligence company delivering clinical and business insights daily for the collaboration of providers and leadership, today announced the successful execution of a new sales contract that will add over 17,500 cases to ORHub’s Surgical Spotlight® through 2020.

This customer will leverage Surgical Spotlight® to make improvements in operations and materials usage while reflecting on historical case information to set benchmarks for 2020 initiatives. “We look forward to this particular partnership with both organizations having such enthusiasm for improvement and best practice. The closing of this account takes us beyond the half-way mark on our case volume goal of adding 60,000 annual cases by end of 2019,” says ORHub CEO, Dr. Robert Lazzara.

About ORHub, Inc. ORHub is a growth stage data analytics company on a mission to optimize the Business of Surgery through team collaboration and proactive operations. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, ORHub leverages the Azure cloud to help customers unlock the power in their data captured in the OR. Surgical Spotlight® helps providers harness that data, identify millions of dollars in opportunities, and get leaders back to their primary focus: improving care, increasing patient access and reducing costs. A first-of-kind team building tool brings all stakeholders together with regular and accessible information. ORHub specializes in business intelligence for the operating room, built by professionals from the operating room.

Industry Statistics The U.S. market continues to grow, with over 5,500 hospitals and 6,100 ambulatory surgery centers (ASC’s) performing over 50 million medical procedures annually. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global healthcare analytics market will approach 50BN by 2024 with a 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of 28.3% from 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

ORHUB Contact:

Jason Brown

Shareholder Communications

jason.brown@orhub.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

714-228-5667



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.