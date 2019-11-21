No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR) Launches CBD LabChain at Blockchain Expo 2019

/EIN News/ -- QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR) (the “Company”) today announces it has successfully developed and deployed a revolutionary blockchain platform for securely and immutably recording cannabinoid lab test data on its new public blockchain. Company CEO Joseph Snyder presented the platform at Blockchain Expo 2019, gaining immediate exposure to a wide audience of industry leaders and professionals. Watch the official launch video here: https://youtu.be/oyWVqXSL4Wo .



No Borders Naturals is currently the only company in the world to record 100% of its third-party lab tests on the www.CBDLabChain.com platform. The CBD LabChain platform was designed and created based on consumer feedback collected by No Borders Naturals teams as they traveled coast to coast to share with consumers the Company’s premium line of cannabinoid wellness products. The marketing tour enabled the No Borders Naturals teams to conduct direct market research and gain invaluable insight from medical professionals, fitness enthusiasts and active Americans across the country.

After sharing the Company’s CBD products with over 25,000 consumers, No Borders Labs determined that the primary consumer concerns regarding trying or using hemp-derived CBD products are 1. A fear of failing a drug test at work; and 2. A fear of buying a product that doesn’t contain the advertised amounts of CBD.

No Borders Labs believes these concerns are heavily influenced by a lack of standards and regulations within the hemp and cannabinoid industries. The solution to quench consumer hesitation led to the creation of CBD LabChain as a means to record and store tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD and other lab test data variants and to then make those results easily accessible via QR Code linkage. Additionally, products that use CBD LabChain are offered a “Results Guaranteed with Blockchain” icon that can be directly integrated into individual product labels.

No Borders Labs believes this innovation makes www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful tool to help overcome consumer fears and provide a clear sense of security regarding product authenticity.

No Borders Labs is actively working with the Company’s existing supply chain partners and third-party lab testing facilities to offer the trust, security and transparency of the “CBD LabChain Certification” to other CBD brands, extraction facilities, and wholesalers around the world.

No Borders Labs believes that CBD LabChain can have a direct revenue impact to the Company by offering existing market participants the opportunity to record their lab test results on its blockchain platform. CBD LabChain was built with a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) revenue model; No Borders Labs will immediately begin offering certifications to outside clients.

“No Borders is strongly committed to shareholder value, and the deployment of CBD LabChain is a prime example of our ability to successfully operate in a high growth, high profit vertical while strategically dissecting that vertical for scalable technological solutions to in-vertical pain points,” stated No Borders CEO and Chairman Joseph Snyder. “We continually state our confidence in the real-world value of blockchain, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). This launch is another tangible example of the technical prowess of the No Borders Labs team.”

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of subsidiaries includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com ).

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ). CBD LabChain was developed exclusively by No Borders Labs.

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia and Europe.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact@NBDR.co

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



