LPL Financial Publishes Its First Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the release of its first corporate sustainability report, detailing progress towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.



To Read the Full Report click here

LPL’s ESG vision is to take care of advisors and their clients by operating responsibly and ethically, while also strengthening trust with our mutual stakeholders. The report is a significant first step in the firm’s journey to collect data about ESG practices, develop and align its ESG strategies and goals and to tell its story in a proactive way.

The report covers data from 2018 and progress made during the first half of 2019 with a focus on three key areas:

Sustainable Investing Strategies : LPL has introduced new options and platforms for advisors and their clients to make investment decisions aligned with their personal sustainability objectives.

: LPL has introduced new options and platforms for advisors and their clients to make investment decisions aligned with their personal sustainability objectives. Training and Development : The firm has provided its employees a variety of programs focused on honing specialized skills, broadening industry knowledge and developing leadership qualities to support ongoing growth and development.

: The firm has provided its employees a variety of programs focused on honing specialized skills, broadening industry knowledge and developing leadership qualities to support ongoing growth and development. Going Paperless: The firm believes one of the biggest impacts it can have on its environmental footprint is by reducing the amount of paper statements sent to investors.

“The importance of our mission at LPL inspires us to execute with excellence and integrity across every part of our operations,” said Heather Randolph Carter, LPL executive vice president and chief Marketing and Communication officer. “Our long-term success depends not only on the performance of our business, but also on the value we provide to society. As such, we take our responsibility as corporate citizens seriously and are proud to take this important step to increase transparency around our ESG commitments and execution.”

LPL intends to refresh its ESG report yearly and will move its publication to the first half of the year beginning in 2020.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor.

Member FINRA / SIPC.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

