Sensus Healthcare to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announced today that Joe Sardano, CEO of the Company, will present a corporate overview at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The conference will be held December 3-5, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Sardano’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ robotic radiation oncology system provides targeted intraoperative triple-modulated radiotherapy (IORT) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, with a single dose. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Investor Contact:

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.