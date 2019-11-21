Cybercrime Support Network Awarded $1 Million Cooperative Agreement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to Create a Uniform Cybercrime Reporting Structure

/EIN News/ -- Ann Arbor, MI, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is honored to be awarded a $1 million cooperative agreement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to develop a State, Local, Tribal and Territorial (SLTT) Reporting and Threat Information Sharing Pilot. With these funds, CSN will work with partners to create a standardized reporting structure to capture more cybercrime victim complaints and get that crime data to SLTT and Federal agencies with authority to act on the complaint.

Every year, it is estimated that one-third of adult Americans are victims of cybercrime and online fraud. With the ever-evolving complexity of cybercrime and the increase in connected devices, assisting cybercrime victims and addressing cybersecurity risks is complex. Currently, cybercrime is underreported, with multiple federal systems available for reporting and a need for more local reporting opportunities. A nationwide, systematic reporting system that can push information to SLTT government agencies will give cybercrime victims a single, efficient system to report incidents.

“This is an exciting opportunity for CSN. We are working hand-in-hand with DHS, the Center for Internet Security, and Mississippi State's National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center to give cybercrime victims a stronger voice,” said CSN’s Chief Security Officer Keith Tresh. “When completed, the new National Cybercrime Incident Reporting Program (NCIRP) will help cybercrime victims by providing them with an easy-to-use cybercrime reporting form to report their losses directly to the appropriate law enforcement agency.”

With a standardized cybercrime reporting structure, government entities and law enforcement will be equipped with real-time, integrated, and operational cybercrime data to combat cybersecurity risks. By streamlining the reporting and information sharing structure, government entities and law enforcement will be able to apprehend cybercriminals faster and more efficiently.

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, nonprofit collaboration created to be the voice of cybercrime victims. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - AT&T - Comcast - Google - KnowBe4 - Nord VPN - Trend Micro - Verizon, CSN can continue to support victims through FraudSupport.org, which provides assistance to both individual and small business victims of cybercrime and online fraud.

For more information, please visit: Cybercrimesupport.org

###

Rachel Dooley Cybercrime Support Network (814) 419-9757 press@cybercrimesupport.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.