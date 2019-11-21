AFE Winter Series Brings Cheer in Home for the Holidays Tour

Comedy, Music, Pop Culture Legends, Star Athletes deliver good tidings!

/EIN News/ -- JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) invites overseas troops and their families to experience the Holiday spirit on tour from Nov. 23 to Jan. 5, 2020. From all over the globe, attendees will join touring artists to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Improv stars perform In the Spirit of Bob Hope, a comedy tour honoring the talk show legend’s first tours with USO. Next under the tree is the Minnesota Vikings’ Gold Coats & Pompoms where cheerleaders take field with Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk. NFL alumni Vernon Carey, Troy Drayton, and Terry Kirby make up the Miami Dolphins fan experience. Hosted by the cult-classic and pop culture icon, Bruce Campbell’s Last Fan Standing debuts the live trivia game show too groovy for airwaves. Your MMA favorites return in the clinics and meet-n-greets of Fighters for Freedom but leave the hard-hitting laughs to Daniel Dugar & Friends, Vol. 2. Holiday nostalgia will fill performances from the jazzy Dueling Pianos, while Australia’s Sick Puppies really put the rock in “Jingle Bell Rock.” Rounding out the lineup, American Hitmen brings down the “gingerbread” house and Junk FM wraps your favorite songs of all time in a shiny new bow.

The complete Home for the Holidays tour schedule is:

Nov. 21 – Dec. 3 - Fighters for Freedom (Southwest Asia)

- Fighters for Freedom (Southwest Asia) Dec. 2 – 18 - Dueling Pianos (Europe)

- Dueling Pianos (Europe) Dec. 3 – 20 - Dueling Pianos (Mediterranean)

- Dueling Pianos (Mediterranean) Dec. 4 – 22 - Dugar & Friends Vol. 2 (Pacific)

- Dugar & Friends Vol. 2 (Pacific) Dec. 4 – 16 - Miami Dolphins (Southwest Asia)

- Miami Dolphins (Southwest Asia) Dec. 5 – 17 - Gold Coats & Pompoms (Western Hemisphere)

- Gold Coats & Pompoms (Western Hemisphere) Dec. 8 – 14 - Bruce Campbell’s Last Fan Standing (Pacific)

- Bruce Campbell’s Last Fan Standing (Pacific) Dec. 10 – 23 - Sick Puppies (Europe)

- Sick Puppies (Europe) Dec. 22 – Jan. 2 - American Hitmen (Southwest Asia)

- American Hitmen (Southwest Asia) Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 - Junk FM (Mediterranean)

- Junk FM (Mediterranean) Dec. 27 – Jan. 5 - In the Spirit of Bob Hope (Pacific)

“The holidays are a special time of the year when families and friends get together to enjoy each other’s company. We want to do all we can to bring that experience to those who can’t be home for the holidays due to being stationed overseas. I believe it’s important to provide this holiday tour series for the amazing men and women to help remind them of the holiday cheer back home. It’s the least we can do for those who serve our country,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth Marshall, Chief of AFE.

Military personnel will interact with the entertainers in intimate events, sports clinics, and festivities to spread holiday cheer across remote regions, to troops dedicated to protecting our country during a time when they miss home the most. For the complete holiday lineup and to learn more about the Home for the Holidays Tour, please visit afetours.com.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime. All while creating experiences as rewarding for the entertainers as it is for the troops. For more information visit armedforcesentertainement.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

