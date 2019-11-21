Majority Leader Hoyer Releases 2020 House Floor Schedule

“I am pleased to share with you the House schedule for the Second Session of the 116th Congress.

“Over the past year, the new Democratic Majority hit the ground running with an ambitious schedule to allow for legislative work on the pressing issues affecting the American people. The calendar for the First Session this year allowed for the House to return to regular order while passing major legislation to protect health care access, open up government For The People, address gun violence, raise wages, alleviate the uncertainty facing Dreamers, confront the worst abuses of the Trump Administration, help more workers save for a secure retirement, and fund 96% of government before the end of June, among other actions. While providing the House time to do its job effectively, the 2019 schedule also reflected a commitment to Members with young families and ensured that Members would have crucial time in their districts to meet with constituents.

“The 2020 schedule continues this dual commitment to providing time for important work both in Washington and in our districts. Like the 2019 schedule, it also ensures that committees have the time they need to hold hearings and conduct critical oversight. As we move into the Second Session, Democrats will use our Majority to ensure that the House continues addressing the most pressing concerns of the American people. These include continuing efforts to bring down health care costs, addressing the need for infrastructure investment, confronting the climate crisis, and expanding economic opportunity so that all of our people can make it in America.”

View the schedule for the U.S. House of Representatives for calendar year 2020 here, where you can download a printer-friendly PDF or view the always-up-to-date digital version that can be subscribed to as a webcal through Outlook, Google Calendar, iOS's calendar app, or many other calendar programs. The digital calendar is also available to view or subscribe through the DomeWatch app (iOS or Android).

The U.S. House of Representatives schedule for calendar year 2020 one-pager, provided by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, can be viewed here.

The House will convene for its Second Session on January 7, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. It will meet for 113 days in 2020, which is similar to the 109 days the House was scheduled to meet in the second year of the new Republican Majority in 2012. While the House met for twenty-eight weeks in 2012 and will do so again next year, two more of those weeks in 2020 will be five-day weeks. Most of the remainder will be four-day weeks. The 2020 schedule seeks to ensure that Members can get their legislative work done in Washington and maximize their time home in their districts interacting directly with constituents.

As with this year, there will be no votes scheduled in the House before 1:00 p.m. or after 7:00 p.m., except during consideration of appropriations bills. If necessary, the House may debate and consider other legislation after 7:00 p.m., but no votes will be held past that time. On the first day of each week, votes will occur at 6:30 p.m. The last votes of the week may be necessary prior to 1:00 p.m. and will not occur after 3:00 p.m.