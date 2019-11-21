E-waste management Market to be Worth $45.78 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled,“ E-waste Management Market by Equipment [Small, Large, Temperature, Screen, IT], Method [Recycling, Dispose/Trash], Waste Source [Household, Industrial, Telecom, Medical, Consumer], Material [Metal (Ferrous, Non Ferrous), Plastic] - Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the e-waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025 to reach $45.78 billion by 2025.

There has been an increasing the burden of e-waste across the world. Globally, 44.70 million metric tonnes (6.1 kilogram per inhabitant) of e-waste was generated in 2016 which is expected to grow 52.20 million metric tonnes by 2021. The major factors contributing to this growth are rising adoption of smart technologies, growing disposable income in emerging economies, inclination towards smart and luxurious life, and higher replacement rate of older e-devices with new advanced ones. Moreover, out of this total e-waste, only 20% of E-waste was documented and recycled properly. The fate of other 80% of E-waste was unknown. This indicates lack of proper disposable or recycling facilities in many countries. Moreover, developed countries export e-waste to developing countries for recycling as the cost is comparatively less than developed ones, which leads to increasing burden of e-waste in emerging countries.

The E-waste management market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017, and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025– by equipment type, method, waste source, and material. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

Based on equipment type, the overall e-waste management market is classified into small equipment, large equipment, temperature exchange equipment, screens, small IT equipment, and lamps. The small equipment segment is estimated to dominate the overall e-waste management market in 2019. This segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to high amount of e-waste generated from small equipment as compared to other equipment. The growing inclination of consumers towards leading luxurious and smart lifestyle is driving greater adoption of advanced devices with better features, design, and functionalities. This in turn is leading to short lifespan of small equipment, in turn driving the growth in this segment.

Based on method, the overall e-waste management market is mainly segmented into recycling & reuse and dispose/trash. The recycling & reuse segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall e-waste management market in 2019. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of this segment are increasing awareness about health and environmental hazards associated with improper disposal of e-waste, and growing initiatives taken by organizations and government agencies towards proper management of e-waste. Moreover, technological advancements for recovery of precious metals from electronic scrap are making recycling an attractive and feasible option. Reuse, on the other hand, is increasingly being preferred as an economical and sustainable method to reduce e-waste generation, globally.

In 2019, Europe dominated the global e-waste management market; however, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific countries are expected to hold the largest growth potential for this market. China has a key role in the global electronics & electrical equipment (EEE) industry for several reasons as it is one of the most populous countries in the world, with high demand of electronics and electric equipment. It also has a strong EEE manufacturing industry and plays a big role in the refurbishment, reuse, and recycling of e-waste. Similarly, growing electronics industry and various government initiatives aimed towards building a digital economy is driving adoption of electric gadgets in India. This is also driving the amount of e-waste generated in the country, resulting into great opportunity for the e-waste management service providers.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016–2019). The e-waste management market has witnessed number of mergers, expansions, agreements, and relocation of their service facility centers. For instance, in October 2018, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI) partnered with EnviroServe. As a part of this agreement, ERI is to provide services to EnviroServe’s customers in North America and EnviroServe will provide services to ERI’s customer in the Middle East, Africa and Caucasus (MEAC) region.

The key players operating in the global e-waste management market are Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI) (U.S.), Aurubis AG (Germany), Sims Metal Management Limited (U.S.), Umicore (Belgium), Boliden AB (Sweden), Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada), TRIPLE M METAL LP (Canada), Tetronics (International) Limited (U.K.), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), and Stena Metall AB (Sweden) among others.

Scope of the Report:

E-waste Management Market, by Equipment Type

Small Equipment

Large Equipment

Temperature Exchange Equipment

Screens

Small IT Equipment

Lamps

E-Waste Management Market, by Method

Recycling & Reuse

Dispose/Trash Landfill Incineration



E-Waste Management Market, by Waste Source

Household Appliances

IT & Telecom Equipment

Consumer Electronics (CE)

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Industrial Electronics (IE)

Medical Equipment

E-Waste Management Market, by Material

Metals Non-ferrous Metals Ferrous Metals

Plastic & Resins

Other Materials

E-Waste Management Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East Saudi Arabia Kuwait Qatar United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of Middle East

Africa

